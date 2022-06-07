A Brief History of Hillsborough County’s Forest Communities, through 1978

Do you want to get inspiration to design flower beds or gardens in your yard, are looking for a free excursion for your family, or just wanting to enjoy nature? The University of Florida/IFAS Orange County Extension campus has a beautiful botanical demonstration garden that celebrates all things green in Florida. The botanical gardens are open every day of the year, from dawn to dusk, and are a great way to be outside and learn more about Florida flora and fauna. The garden is located at 6021 S. Conway, Orlando, FL 32812. There is no charge for self-guided tours and plenty of free parking. Guided tours offered by extension faculty, staff and Master Gardener Volunteers for a minimal fee, find upcoming garden tours and other events on our Eventbrite www.ocextension.eventbrite.com. Private guided tours are available for groups of 10 or more, for $5 per person. Call 407-254-9200 to arrange your group tour. It is recommended that you wear closed-toed shoes when strolling through our gardens.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO