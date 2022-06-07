Pikes Peak Gem & Mineral Show

If the Mayor of Flavortown said it, then it must be true. The state of Colorado is home to some pretty incredible eats, but you don't have my word for it - just ask Guy Fieri, one of the world's most famous foodies. Over the years, Guy has paid special...
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County wagon train is back for its annual two day event to celebrate the history and heritage of early settlers and promote quality horsemanship. “It’s just something I enjoy. And I like to share to the world of how we take care of our animals. And this […]
Looking for cheap housing? Yeah, that's a good one right? Especially here in Colorado but if you look deep enough and far enough away from Northern Colorado and Denver, just head south on I-25 to Pueblo and that is where you'll find the least expensive house in the great state of Colorado.
A Colorado city is on the map of the best staycation destinations in the entire country. This particular city landed on the Top 20 list. Do you agree?. Summer is here and that typically means some sort of family fun vacation is in the works. Maybe you're planning to pack up the car and head out on a fun summer road trip. Or, if your family is impatient like mine is, you may be packing some bags for a quick flight for some summer fun. Traveling far or out of state at all isn't always an option for everybody, but if you live in Colorado, you're in luck because one Colorado city made the Top 20 Best City for Staycations list.
Ever since the dawn of the Rocky Mountain Showdown, the people of Fort Collins have loved to poke fun at our neighbors in Boulder. Now, a new survey has just given them extra ammo. According to an Instagram poll from @mattsurelee, the most overrated city in Colorado is indeed Boulder....
Hiking is something that Colorado is famous for. Until today, I had no idea that this particular Colorado city was ranked in the top five places to hike in the state. It may surprise you as well. Colorado City Ranked A Top 5 Best Place To Hike In. If you're...
If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
Evergreen combines the benefits of small town mountains with easy access to city amenities. “I enjoy watching wildlife in my front yard while still being only 20 minutes from downtown Golden,” says David Bacon, an 8z real estate agent who lives in Evergreen. Melanie Erdman, a real estate agent...
Travel to a summit in the southern Sawatch Range of the Colorado Rocky Mountains, and you may catch a glimpse of the legendary Angel of Shavano. This snow formation emerges from the east face of the mountain each spring. Travel to the San Isabel National Forest in Chaffee County, Colorado, and you might get your chance to see it.
Days before a seedling swap scheduled last weekend at the Boulder Public Library, event organizers received word from the Colorado Department of Agriculture that the event needed to obtain a nursery license in order to continue. The information provided by the department through email cited the portion of the Colorado...
There are approximately 12,000 restaurants throughout Colorado, all offering unique menus and delicious dishes. Denver alone is a foodie's paradise - one could spend weeks upon weeks eating at different restaurants around town. One restaurant in the Mile High City, known as Linger, is particularly to die for. Formerly Olinger...
DENVER- Colorado’s land, water, wildlife and forests saw increased funding, programs and support that will save Coloradans money and protect our great outdoors as the Colorado Department of Natural Resources outlined its 2022 legislative successes and accomplishments. “The 2022 legislative session saw new investments and resources for Colorado’s land,...
A new report from the 'The World’s 50 Best' has compiled a list of the best bars in North America, one of which is right here in Colorado. Death & Co, located in the River North Art District of Denver, ranked 36 over all. "With several spaces designated for...
Over the past five years, many municipalities have witnessed what analysts dramatically call the “retail apocalypse:” the accelerating closure of brick-and-mortar stores as the U.S. economy shifts more and more toward e-commerce. Big-box retailers — chain stores with a large physical footprint — have been hit hard. According...
DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another hot day around Colorado with widespread 80s and 90s once again by the afternoon. We’ll see some more low 100s on the eastern plains and in western valleys. If you want 60s and 70s you’ll need to get to an elevation above 9,500 feet.
The high in Denver tied the record of 100 degrees on Saturday. Today’s record high is 97 degrees. We could get there if the clouds don’t hold us back. But right now I have the high set a few degrees cooler because of some moisture flowing into Colorado from the...
Did you know that a treasure hunt has been taking place on Colorado's trails over the past couple weeks?. As part of Denver-based TINCUP Whisky's 'Three Gold Cups' challenge, a cup was hidden on a Colorado trail with a $10K prize attached to its discovery as a finder's fee. After the cup was placed, a number of clues were released to help curious treasure-seekers narrow down its location. Two cups with the same prize had previously been found in Texas and California, with this third cup being the final cup that the company would be hiding.
Even before, but especially after Colorado legalized recreational marijuana back in 2012, the annual 4/20 festival has been quite a staple for pot enthusiasts across the Centennial State. Coloradans gather from all around to congregate in Denver's Civic Center Park to enjoy live music, and vendors and celebrate their collective...
Comments / 1