ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango County, NY

New York Road Trip! Destination: Chenango County!

By BIG CHUCK
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This begins a series of articles which will spotlight many, if not all, of the counties in Upstate New York. These articles are meant to tempt you out of your chair and into your car for a summer road trip. There is so much to see in our many counties, so...

wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Free Oneonta July 4 Celebration Is a Home-run For Area Families

Oneonta's biggest annual event that typically brings in around 15,000 people from the greater Oneonta area is coming up (you guessed it) on July 4 in Neahwa Park to celebrate our country's independence and the schedule of events has been released by Hill City Celebrations (formerly First Night Oneonta), which organizes and puts on this fun celebration by partnering with Five Star Subaru and Leaf Inc.
ONEONTA, NY
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

New Berkshires Amtrak Rail Service To Launch Next Month

Rail service will soon be available from New York City to the Berkshires via Albany. Since we are in New York it is only natural to focus on the beauty and splendor of the Adirondacks or the Catskills when talking about the great natural destinations we have right here in our backyard. But, we also have a third amazing mountain destination to our east and you will soon have a new way to make your way there.
ALBANY, NY
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Did You Know This Oneonta Shop Existed? Mathilda Jean Celebrating First Anniversary

It's been about a year since I attended the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of Tara Gates' store, Mathilda Jean Threads & Finishing Touches located at 5375, Rt. 7, in Oneonta's east end. It's in a small plaza with other businesses: Edison Computers, Neighbors Insurance Agency, State Farm Insurance Bill Ellis, and The Tax Professionals. Have you noticed it yet?
ONEONTA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Sherburne, NY
City
Edmeston, NY
City
New Berlin, NY
Chenango County, NY
Government
City
Norwich, NY
City
Bainbridge, NY
City
Oxford, NY
County
Chenango County, NY
City
Berlin, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

New Head of Future for Oneonta Foundation Determined To Make FOF More Impactful

After four years as Future for Oneonta Foundation's Chairman, Chris Kuhn has stepped down so that he can move to the midwest according to a release from FOF on Monday. The person stepping into that position is longtime Oneonta resident and entrepreneur, Alan Cleinman, owner and CEO of Cleinman Performance Partners. Cleinman had been serving as FOF's Secretary.
ONEONTA, NY
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

The Wait Is Almost Over For ‘Social Eats’ Restaurant Opening in Oneonta, NY

When people say, "Timing is everything", they couldn't be more right and here's a perfect example of great timing: Michelle Iannelli-Rubin of Oneonta and her big idea to open a cafe-style restaurant called "Social Eats Project 607" at 546 Main St., in Oneonta. It was an idea of Iannelli-Rubin's that was inspired by a cause-driven business model that she learned of seven years ago. After doing plenty of research on how to create a business that is for-profit but also gives back to the community in different ways, she came up with Social Eats Project 607. As someone who has been very involved in many of Oneonta's social service non-profits over the years, Ianelli-Rubin understands that many area residents are struggling in different ways and has a desire to make a positive impact on the community with her unusual eatery.
ONEONTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansions#County Seat#Central New York
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY Makes the Grade As One Of 10 Best College Towns in Northeast

Oneonta, NY has a new feather in its cap having just been named as one of the 10 “Best College Towns in the Northeast” for quality of life as a student according to rentcafe.com which ranked college towns based in the U.S. northeast. Each town had to have a total population of between 10,000 and 300,000 where the student population was at least 25% of that population.
ONEONTA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Politics
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Hilary Swank Rescues Dog in Albany – What ‘Undisclosed’ Movie is She Filming Here?

Hilary Swank helped rescue a dog in Albany, but what exactly is she doing here? We think we figured out the "undisclosed" movie she's filming, and it looks amazing!. Surely you've seen the image now; Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank alongside Albany resident Chelsea Blackwell, posing in downtown Albany with Blackwell's dog Blue who apparently was lost for an hour or so.
ALBANY, NY
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

A Burlington Man Gets 10 Years Probation For A Class C Felony

An Otsego County Court judge has sentenced Anthony C. Schorer to 10 years probation. The 32-year-old Burlington man copped a plea to get a reduced sentence. Schorer pled guilty to a second-degree criminal sexual act against a child. That’s a class C felony. The original charge was a more serious class B felony. In New York the maximum sentence for a class C felony is 15 years in prison. The max for a class B felony is 25 years behind bars.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy