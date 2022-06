If you frequent Awful Annie’s, surely you’re familiar with server Liz Zapper. She’s worked there for 30 years. And in my opinion, she’s wonderful with customers, of all ages. Once, I watched her chatting with a young fan of “Frozen” – we knew this because of the title on her T-shirt. I didn’t hear the conversation, but I knew Liz asked her customer how many times she’d seen the movie. I loved the way the girl’s face changed – she knew she was talking to a woman who understood. The girl lifted her hand and grinned, showing Liz three fingers.

AUBURN, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO