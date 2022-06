SAN ANGELO, TX – A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the toddler that drowned on Thursday afternoon in North San Angelo. As previously reported, on Jun. 9 at around 5:27 p.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to 3306 N. Bryant Blvd., the Resort at Riverside apartment complex, for the report of a possible drowning. When the officers arrived, they discovered a 4-year-old boy who was unconscious. He later was pronounced deceased at Shannon Downtown. For more see: BREAKING: Toddler Drowns at North San Angelo Apartment Complex After breaking the news, a family member of the…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO