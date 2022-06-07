ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFAMILY | Opendoor - 1912 W Belmont Ave

AZFamily
 2 days ago

Arcadia home of former Arizona Cardinals head coach sells for $3.5 million. The stunning home that once was former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s is now off the market for buyers. Updated: May. 30, 2022 at 10:27 AM MST. A historic tabernacle is...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR News

Gatsby-esque Scottsdale spec home listed for eye-popping $32 million

PHOENIX – A yet-to-be-built Scottsdale luxury residence worthy of the Great Gatsby was listed Wednesday with the highest price tag for a spec home in Arizona history. Jerry Smith, owner of the property in northeast Scottsdale’s ultra-exclusive Silverleaf gated enclave, is asking $32 million for what will be a 17,267-square-foot estate called Ellington Heights.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

What rights do Arizona tenants have when their A/C stops working?

An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state’s second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus. Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Here Are the Biggest Concerts Coming to Phoenix in June 2022

One of the Valley’s biggest tropes about the summer is that there’s little to do that’s truly worth doing once it gets hot. That’s not necessarily true, as demonstrated by the sheer amount of notable concerts happening this month. Renowned musicians like Tori Amos, Ben Folds,...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Maryland State
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
AZFamily

Five charming homes across the Valley for under $450,000

Looking to settle down in the Valley of the Sun? Explore five great options from Opendoor, all under $450,000. Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with simple, certain, and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more. 1.) 14 E Manzanita Dr.,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix homeowners march through streets to protest GCU expansion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of Phoenix homeowners took to the streets to protest on Tuesday evening Grand Canyon University’s plans to expand its campus. Many say they are upset with the decision and fear being left homeless because the university owns the property they live on. Residents at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

NTSB issues final report on Tempe train derailment

The lawyer of an inmate nearly beaten to death released Maricopa County jail surveillance video of the attack after a lawsuit was settled for nearly $12 million. Hearing to reveal new evidence on Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Updated: 52 minutes ago. |. The committee planned to present never-before-seen video and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale man says cruise company overcharged him by nearly $1,200

Stephanie Sedlak tells On Your Side that scammers are known for duplicating pictures of homes for sale found online and reposting them as “for lease.”. What rights do Arizona tenants have when their A/C stops working?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. When a Valley woman couldn't get her apartment...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Williams
AZFamily

Victim of Phoenix cellphone store attack recovering at home

Protestors call for less police funding after man drowns in Tempe Town Lake. Protestors spoke at the Tempe City Council meeting on Thursday night, telling the Mayor the money should go toward homeless groups and mental health centers. $12 million settlement reached with Maricopa County after inmate brutally beaten. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Terra Farm and Manor is a retreat nestled on a 100-acre ranch north of Prescott

It’s the brainchild of James Porter, a well-known Arizona chef who set out to create a gem in the high desert centered around food. It’s one of the biggest true crime cases in United States history, and so much mystery still surrounds notorious fugitive Robert Fisher. He’s believed to have murdered his whole family and set their Scottsdale, AZ home to explode into flames in 2001 before disappearing for more than 20 years.
PRESCOTT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Opendoor#Housing List#Arcadia#Arizona Cardinals
AZFamily

Woman shot inside Walmart at old Metrocenter mall in Phoenix

How to spot a legit home to rent compared to a scam in the Phoenix area. Scammers are capitalizing on the hot rental market in the Phoenix area so On Your Side looks at ways to spot the fake homes for rent. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Residents at Periwinkle...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Things To Do in (and out of) the Valley This Weekend

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area. Please check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations. After taking two years off due to the pandemic, Flagstaff Blues & Brews is back this summer. “I’m just excited to produce the event and to see everybody’s faces,” says festival organizer Jennifer Grogan. “We love music. We love Flagstaff.” With more than 10 performers, including Anders Osborne, Cedric Burnside and Mr. Sipp, and 11 different local tap handles, it’s a can’t-miss festival that benefits local schools. Flagstaff favorites like Satchmo’s and Fratelli Pizza are on the menu, along with hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, tacos and more. June 10-11. 2-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, $35-$225. 5000 E. Old Walnut Canyon Rd., Flagstaff, 928-606-7600, flagstaffblues.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Small yard fire begins after firework thrown at Ahwatukee home

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. How to spot a legit home to rent compared to a scam in the Phoenix area. Scammers are capitalizing on the hot rental market in the Phoenix area so On Your Side looks at ways to spot the fake homes for rent.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mail carrier wins Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid it Forward in a north Phoenix neighborhood to Carol Bryant, a mail carrier loved by everyone in her community. Katie Sprute nominated Carol. “She has demonstrated such kindness and a strong since of community with everybody around here. I felt truly blessed that she was going to be our mail carrier; she gives all kinds of love to the dogs and the kids in the neighborhood. She really looks out for all our neighbors,” said Katie.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
AZFamily

Phoenix has 1 million vehicles driving around with open recalls

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new report says 50 million cars are on the road right now with some kind of a recall. And that can be dangerous. So, the next time you’re out driving, take a look around because the motorist next to you might have a dangerous open recall they don’t even know about.
PHOENIX, AZ
UPI News

High temps in Phoenix could crack the 115-degree mark

A scorching heat wave that will last for days is in the cards for the southwestern United States heading into the weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say the weather pattern could set dozens of new daily records as temperatures soar to their highest levels yet this year, including in Phoenix, where the mercury could soar above 115 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 37-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the West Valley. Phoenix police said Stephanie Spooner succumbed to injuries sustained from a hit-and-run crash reported near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road at about 3:30 a.m. The victim was hit by...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy