Dickinson girls’ soccer team

Friendswood High School’s baseball team advanced to the state 5A finals after defeating Mansfield Legacy 4-2 on Thursday evening. The Mustangs took on Georgetown Saturday afternoon at Dell Diamond in Round Rock with the chance to bring home the school’s first state baseball title. Outfielder Ty Brantley drove...
The Clear Creek ISD Athletic Hall of Honor Board of Directors is proud to announce the 2022 class of inductees into the Hall. This will be the seventh group of CCISD alumni inducted into the Athletic Hall of Honor since its inception. The following coaches and athletes were chosen through...
HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland celebrated its 70th anniversary in Texas City on Tuesday. Since being founded in 1952, HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland has grown from a 90-bed hospital to a 222-bed acute care facility offering high-quality, compassionate care. Among the speakers for the event were Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson,...
