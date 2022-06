Suffering a case of post-con blues after geeking out at Phoenix Fan Fusion? If so, you’re not the only one who's feeling a little down after the experience. Instead of moping around and counting the days until next year’s event, though, consider checking out any of the nerdy events taking place in metro Phoenix in June. You can participate in an art hunt, score some vintage toys, find a few new books to read this summer, or enjoy the final tour of nerdcore godfather MC Chris.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO