A 55-year-old Cypress man drowned in Canyon Lake around 6 p.m. today after he decided to jump off a boat and swim 40 yards to shore near Boat Ramp #23. Canyon Lake Fire/EMS Chief Robert Mikel said the boat drove away but a woman walking her dog heard his cries for help. The man was struggling in the water. The woman waded into chest-deep water to pull him to shore.

CANYON LAKE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO