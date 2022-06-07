Escambia County Urges Storm Preparedness During Hurricane Season

The City of Pensacola is highlighting a variety of events scheduled to celebrate Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Additional Info...
Help keep city parks clean! Join the Scenic Highway Foundation, Ocean Hour, Earth Ethics, and the City of Pensacola on the second Saturday of the month at Bay Bluffs Preserve from 9 am to 10 am for the cleanup of Bay Bluffs, Chimney Park, and surrounding area. Sign-in is at 8:45 am. All ages are welcome and all cleanup supplies will be provided. Closed-toe shoes are recommended. We hope to see you there!
Mayor Grover Robinson and District 1 Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier will host a District 1 Town Hall Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at Vickrey Resource Center, located at 2130 Summit Blvd. in Pensacola. Additional Info...
