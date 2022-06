A new version of a former Port Arthur event could be returning, after Councilman Donald Frank proposed having an event on the seawall on Sundays throughout the summer. “We have to be about a better quality of life here in Port Arthur,” Frank said. “As I’ve gone to other cities, other cities have movies in the park. Other cities have many other functions where they get together in the park during the summer and stage events.”

2 DAYS AGO