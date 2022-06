ST. LOUIS — A baby shot in an attempted carjacking in the city's Fairground neighborhood Friday night has survived after undergoing surgery. St. Louis police responded at 8:30 p.m. Friday and found a 1-year-old girl shot in the head near the 4100 block of Pleasant Street, just east of Fairground Park. The girl was taken to a hospital in unstable condition, but after surgery her condition was upgraded to stable. She remains in critical condition and homicide detectives are investigating the incident, police said Sunday.

