Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies will perform at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor in Troutdale as part of their ‘Last Summer On Earth’ tour this Friday, June 17 at 6 p.m. They will be joined by bands Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket. There are still tickets available at a variety of different price tiers for the upcoming show, starting at around $62 per ticket.

1 DAY AGO