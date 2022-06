The Fred Meyer Junior Parade will wind through Portland’s Hollywood District closing streets to vehicle traffic 1-3 p.m. Wednesday. The long-standing parade (an official events since 1936) welcomes children come from all parts of the city to join in: dressing in costume, creating floats from wagons, decorating bikes, or just marching with friends and family. The weather is looking great for this event. It may be the only Rose Festival parade this year that ends up dry.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO