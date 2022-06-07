ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Wichita Water

 5 days ago
During routine maintenance at the water treatment plant, for a short period of time, an unexpected water quality change occurred, resulting in a slight increase in turbidity. Turbidity is a measure of the clarity of the water. The problem has been corrected and water treatment is performing normally. Out of an abundance of caution, customers are advised to boil their water prior to consumption.

Wichita water customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians. Regardless of whether the public water supplier or Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, City of Wichita at 316-265-1300, or KDHE at (785) 296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call (785) 564-6767.

