ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, OH

Jennifer Drew, 73

News Democrat
News Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJ1ZB_0g3YAKwx00

Jennifer Drew, age 73, of Winchester, OH, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth. She was born September 9, 1948 in Brown County, OH, to the late Vern and Thelma (Sydnor) Gray. She was a security guard at Lake Waynoka. She was a devoted mother and loving wife. She loved cooking, camping, fishing, crocheting, sewing, gardening, bird watching and just about anything to do with nature. She was a hard worker.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brother, Lynn Gray and great grandchild, Leighla Hall.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steven Drew of Winchester, children, Lisa Hall (Denver) of Hillsboro, Kandi McRoberts (Mike) of Sardinia, Dawn Newman (Chris) of Russellville; step-sons, Ben and David Drew; grandchildren, Cody Hall (Dawnya), Cassy Willis (Emerson), Caitlyn Hall, Keshia Davis (Jake), Kiley McRoberts (Jordan Snyder), Savannah Ridner (Cody), Rheanna Newman (Donny Hahn), Clay Newman (Brooke Garrity); 17 great grandchildren; brother, Dale Gray (Michelle); sister, Sharon Shelton (John); sister-in-law, Bonnie Gray and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Freedom Fellowship Church, Pea Ridge Rd, Hillsboro, OH with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.

The Meeker Funeral Home is caring for the family.

Please sign Jennifer’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsboro, OH
Obituaries
Brown County, OH
Obituaries
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Russellville, OH
City
Winchester, OH
County
Brown County, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
News Democrat

Arlis (Curly) Birchfield, 78

Arlis (Curly) Birchfield, age 78, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. He was born S
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Hall
Person
Dale Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Memorial Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Democrat

News Democrat

249
Followers
735
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

News Democrat

 https://www.newsdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy