ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

If Montana and Wyoming Farmers Are Paying More…So Will You

By Aaron Flint
930 AM KMPT
930 AM KMPT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you think inflation is bad now, it looks like it will only get worse. Here's why: if our farmers here in Montana and Wyoming are paying more for energy, and more for fertilizer- then the cost of producing that food will show up in the form of even higher prices...

930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
State
Idaho State
Local
Montana Business
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Business
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Industry
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
Local
Wyoming Industry
The Independent

Bison gores woman and tosses her 10 feet in the air after she approached it at Yellowstone National Park

A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park. The bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it on Monday, according to a park statement. She got within 10 feet (3 metres) before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air. The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries. Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho. Her condition was not immediately clear.Park officials say it’s the first reported...
deseret.com

The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead

Nestled in Nevada, the area that became the town of St. Thomas was once home to settlements of the Ancestral Puebloans and Basket-Makers. In 1865, settlers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began farming in the area, believing that they were in Utah or Arizona. Pioneers established farms and businesses in the area.
POLITICS
KIDO Talk Radio

A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho

Travel is expensive. What if you just want your kiddo to visit grandma but cant afford it? This Idaho couple got creative. The United States Postal Service Parcel Post started getting underway in 1913. At the beginning there was little to no rules on what you could or couldn't ship. The only real rule was that there was a 50 pound limit on anything you wanted to ship.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Bartiromo
Person
John Barrasso
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Longest River In America

When geographers measure rivers, the length includes what are known as “stems”. These are the largest downstream portions of a river. Merriam Webster defines these as “the main course of a river of stream”. These even have a designation. Called the Strahler system, it measured rivers by their stems. On a scale of zero to […]
POLITICS
WTVQ

Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
9NEWS

2 children reported missing in Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for two children who they say were taken by their father "in violation of current court orders." Investigators said the two children, Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch and Gabriel Rensch Jr., were last seen...
THORNTON, CO
natureworldnews.com

Another Body Found in Lake Mead As Water Level Continues to Drop

Less than a week after a body in a barrel was discovered stranded in the drying lakebed, more human remains were found in Lake Mead. On Saturday, May 7, two sisters from Henderson, Nevada, were paddleboarding in the Callville Bay section of Lake Mead when they discovered the remains and alerted National Park rangers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#American
TVGuide.com

Yellowstone: 6666: Release Date and Everything Else to Know

Four shows were just not enough for the Yellowstone universe, so now there's also four sixes. While we've already got the mother show and its prequel 1883, we're now anticipating an 1883 spinoff called 1883: Bass Reeves, plus another Yellowstone prequel titled 1932. On top of all that, there's 6666, a show that takes the western story out of Montana completely to a famous ranch in Texas called the Four Sixes. Fans of Yellowstone will already be familiar with this legendary ranch because it's where Jimmy (Jefferson White) was sent when he couldn't get his act together on the Dutton ranch. Now, the Four Sixes is getting its own spotlight, and after hearing about its real-life history, you might be surprised it took as long as it did for Taylor Sheridan to set his sights on it.
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made Montana “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of Rich Folks

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
MONTANA STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison Should Be Lori Vallow’s New Home

The people of Idaho have had their eyes on the Lori and Chad Daybell case for some time and with the recent news out that the trial will be taking place in Ada County, there’s been more interest in the case now than ever before. If you’re new to the case, the couple is being charged together in connection to the murders of Lori’s children, Tylee and JJ while Chad is being accused of murdering his ex-spouse.
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
lonelyplanet.com

Arizona's Havasu Falls closed to visitors for the remainder of 2022

Those hoping to get a permit to hike to the halcyon blue-green waters of Havasu Falls on the Havasupai land in Arizona will have to wait another year as the tribal council has announced its lands will stay closed to visitors until 2023. In an announcement on its website, the...
Whiskey Riff

Big Ol’ Bear Gets Dropped By An Electric Fence

Bears and electric fences, man… In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage). But nevertheless, whenever a bear does encounter one, it can be pretty hilarious. With a shock just strong enough to give them a jolt and keep them […] The post Big Ol’ Bear Gets Dropped By An Electric Fence first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Photographer Captures Images of Large Male Grizzly Killing Another Bear in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park visitors in Wyoming witnessed a ferocious attack, in which a large, male grizzly mortally injured a sub-adult bear. Tourists were drawn to the roadside area to observe the young grizzly male that had been frequenting the region for about three weeks, says Paul Allen, a long-time visitor to the park, and noted photographer who has a home nearby in Idaho.
ANIMALS
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If The Yellowstone Volcano Erupted?

One of the world's largest volcanoes is located in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. And when it eventually erupts again, the resulting damage might be catastrophic. According to Vox, "it could spew ash for thousands of miles across the United States, damaging buildings, smothering crops, and shutting down power plants."
WYOMING STATE
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy