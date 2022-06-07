ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena-based Nonprofit Provides 10 Local High School Graduates With Scholarships

By STAFF REPORT
pasadenanow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEye Dreams Inc. a local non profit that believes in “creating a community of overachievers” with a mission to create stronger and healthier communities by providing support, education, advocacy, and training to those in need will provide scholarships to 10 local high school graduates. “Our programs empower...

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
pasadenanow.com

Westridge 6th Grade Recognition Ceremony

Look out for the new middle schoolers in town: Westridge School’s Class of 2028! During the 6th Grade Recognition Ceremony in the Alumnae Courtyard Friday, students recited original “Where I’m From” poems (inspired by George Ella Lyon’s poem), sang “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars, and received their certificates officially marking their transition to Middle School. Westridge congratulates the Class of 2028!
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Senator Portantino Honors Pasadena Delta Sigma Theta Sorority as the 25th District Non-Profit of the Year

This week Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – La Cañada Flintridge) nominated the Pasadena Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority as the Non-Profit of the Year for the 25th State Senate District. Denise Jones, Juanita West Tillman and Vernetta Griffin flew to Sacramento to attend the award luncheon, proudly representing the Deltas.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Clairbourn Congratulates the Class of 2022

Clairbourn School congratulates its Class of 2022! The ceremony for the class of 2022, was held at the Clairbourn campus and faculty, staff, guests, students and families were all together to mark the milestone. Head of School, Dr. Amy Patzlaff, Ed. D. urged graduates… “to pursue and work on their dreams with vigor and determinism, because choosing a goal and staying on it – changes everything”.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
pasadenanow.com

Bethany 5th Graders Promotion Day in Photos!

It’s Fifth Grade Promotion Day! Bethany fifth graders have all officially been promoted to Middle School. Bethany congratulates its 5th graders on their promotion! Bethany Christian School wish you all continued success as you begin your next journey. Bethany Christian School, 93 N. Baldwin Ave., Sierra Madre, (626) 355-3527...
SIERRA MADRE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Pasadena, CA
Education
Pasadena, CA
Society
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Education
pasadenanow.com

St. Philip the Apostle School’s Graduation Ceremony is on Friday, June 10

St. Philip the Apostle School will host a traditional in-person graduation ceremony of the Class of 2022 at the SPAS Campus on Friday, June 10, 10:00 a.m. SPAS will also broadcast the Commencement ceremony LIVE on this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4i4vfSeSZPk. Video will also be available to view within 24 hours. For more information, please visit https://school.stphiliptheapostle.org/. “Congratulations to the class of 2022!​​​”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Los Altos Celebrates 65 Years of Helping Children in Need

For 65 years, Los Altos Auxiliary has been dedicated to improving the lives of children who do not have strong family support – and they are not slowing down! On September 27, 1957, Los Altos Auxiliary began as the Glendale Auxiliary of The Children’s Home Society of California. The Children’s Home Society of California (CHSC) was founded in 1891 to address the plight of homeless and abandoned children in the state. In the 1990s, CHSC changed its focus from foster care and adoptive services to helping families receive quality childcare and development services.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Work Awaits New District 7 Councilmember

Today’s election is guaranteed to bring changes to the City Council. At least one new councilmember will be sworn in on Dec. 12, the fifth Monday following the General Election in District 7. In that race, Ciran Hadjian, Jason Lyon and Allen Shay are squaring off. The candidates are...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Charity#Eye Dreams Inc#Titan Disposal
pasadenanow.com

Could Your Friends or Loved Ones be Victims of Elder Abuse? Learn Warning Signs at Free “Coffee With Akila”

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is Wednesday, June 15. At 10 a.m. that day, live via Zoom and onsite at the Pasadena Senior Center, “Coffee with Akila” hosted Akila Gibbs, executive director of the Pasadena Senior Center, will feature an in-depth discussion about elder abuse, how to recognize it, report it and more, followed by Q&A.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Kennedy Maintains Solid Lead in District 3

As the clock struck midnight on election night, District 3 Councilmember John Kennedy held a sizable lead against his challenger Brandon Lamar, who still managed to claim a respectable 38.05% of the vote at one point, with 15% of LA County votes counted. As morning neared, Kennedy votes rose slightly...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend

It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
pasadenanow.com

District 7 Council Candidate Lyon Maintains Lead With Over 50% of Vote

District 7 City Council Candidate Jason Lyon was the top vote-getter in the race early Wednesday morning as his lead overnight in the City Council election consistently remained over the 50% threshold needed to win the election outright. Lyon led out of the starting gates at the first election count...
PASADENA, CA
gardenavalleynews.org

Ground is broken on Crenshaw apartment complex

On Thursday, May 19, a groundbreaking ceremony took place at 12850 Crenshaw Blvd. for a 265-unit apartment complex. It’s located near the headquarters of Space X and Ring. The 265 units will be both one and two bedrooms, and will range in size from 510 to 1,197 square feet. There will be parking for 250 vehicles. The developers are Cityview and Stockbridge, and Cityview CEO Sean Burton said in a statement: “Major global tech, aerospace, automotive and ecommerce corporations are relocating to this South Bay community, making it a perfect time for Cityview and Stockbridge to execute on our shared vision for bringing new jobs and building much needed, quality market-rate workforce housing to this undersupplied market. We are both eager to be part of the revitalization efforts taking place in this region and provide increased sustainable living options to our residents.” Burton, Mayor Tasha Cerda and Council Member Art Kaskanian spoke at the event, with the Mayor saying, “With so many new employers coming to the South Bay neighborhood, South Bay X is an essential and welcome addition to our community that will ensure continued economic growth for the City of Gardena. We’re grateful for Cityview’s expertise in sustainable multifamily development and knowledge of the surrounding area as our community grows. We look forward to continued collaboration with this highly experienced team as we bring to life our shared vision of quality sustainable housing in this high-growth, transit-oriented neighborhood.” A time capsule will be placed in the foundations that includes the May 19, 2022 edition of the Gardena Valley News, plus the LA Times from the same day, a drill team pom pom and a band drumstick from Gardena High School, and a letter to the community’s future residents from Cityview.
GARDENA, CA
scvnews.com

Fundraiser Set Up for Beloved Hart High Employee Larry Fiscus

The letter from Hart High School principal Jason d’Autremont about the fundraiser and Fiscus’ contributions over the years can be viewed below. As some of you may know, Larry Fiscus suffered from a major stroke last Saturday and is not doing well. The doctors were able to break up the clot that led to the stroke, but found that his carotid artery was clogged and placed a stent in to ensure blood flow back to his brain. This, in turn, created a brain bleed that has not allowed Larry to be conscious since the surgery. Due to the request of his family, and the maximum of four (4) visitors per day in the ICU at Holy Cross Hospital, only family is allowed to visit at the current time.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Stay Tuned For Coverage As Voting Numbers Come In

Pasadena Now will provide election results in Tuesday’s election. The polls have closed and the first results should be posted soon. Voter turnout is reportedly low across Los Angeles County. Stay tuned to Pasadena Now for the vote tallies. The first election results will include all Vote by Mail...
PASADENA, CA
lmu.edu

New COVID-19 Surge Brings Renewed Measures

The struggle against coronavirus often seems endless and exhausting: L.A. County reported yet another surge in new COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 5, 2022, raising the threat to public health and requiring renewed efforts to stop the spread of the disease. This upward trend in cases in L.A....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy