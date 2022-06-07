ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Authorities Seek Public Assistance Finding Robbery Suspect

By Tyler Friel
wisr680.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Division of the FBI and the Reserve Township Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a bank robbery last month. Authorities say...

www.wisr680.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Monroeville police searching for man accused of robbery and kidnapping

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are asking the public for information that could help them find a man who they say robbed a mini-mart shortly after he kidnapped an employee.Monroeville police hope surveillance video, which was exclusively obtained by KDKA-TV on Friday, will help identify the wanted man.Police said the man robbed the Alstan Mini Mart on Monroeville Boulevard around 11:15 pm on May 22. But the suspect did not have a difficult time getting inside the store. Detectives said about an hour prior to the robbery, the suspect followed a mini-mart employee as he drove home, robbed him at...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities 'actively investigating' homicide of New Kensington 9-year-old Azuree Charles

Authorities are still investigating the now-more-than-month-old homicide of a 9-year-old New Kensington boy, according to a statement Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli released Thursday. Azuree Charles was found dead May 4 outside his East Ken Manor home on Haser Drive. Authorities have not disclosed how Charles died, and no...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Butler, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Butler, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Romanian nationals facing new charges after more credit card skimmers found

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Two men accused of putting skimmers at Sam's Clubs in Allegheny and Butler counties now face new charges. The pair of Romanian nationals are now accused of planting devices at Sam's Club in Trinity Point Shopping Plaza in Washington County. Anyone who may have used their credit or debit cards at the store is being asked to check their accounts and report anything suspicious to the police.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington shootout suspect faces hearing in July

A preliminary hearing for a man charged with attempted murder in a May shootout on Fifth Avenue in New Kensington has been scheduled for July. Deontae Delshaw Boyd Jr., 21, of Rankin will have a hearing July 7 before New Kensington District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. Boyd was scheduled...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Side shooter used stolen gun, victim returned fire, police say

One of two men critically injured in a shooting last weekend along busy East Carson Street instigated the incident, according to police, prompting one of the victims to return fire. Christopher Young, 27, used a stolen gun when he opened fire, police said. He is charged with attempted homicide in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Bank Robbery#Public Assistance#The Pittsburgh Division#The Standard Bank#Pittsburgh Field Office#Butlerradio Com
CBS Pittsburgh

Several young boys in Beaver County say woman tried to lure them into her car with cookies

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County have launched an investigation after several young boys told their parents that an elderly woman tried to lure them into her vehicle with cookies.This disturbing case is serving as a warning for other parents in Rochester Township."It makes me feel uncomfortable," parent Rafael Lopez said.Neighbors are on alert after several reports of an elderly woman attempting to lure boys into her car in Rochester Borough and the township. Lopez lives on Pennsylvania Avenue with his small children and said he saw the car on his street."It comes really slowly with tinted windows,...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wisr680.com

Butler Woman Charged With Forging Checks

A Butler resident is facing felony charges after allegedly forging checks. Police say a 73-year-old Butler Township resident reported losing nearly $1,000 due to forged checks earlier this year. Following an investigation, police charged 45-year-old Kimberly Kiser of Butler with writing and depositing the forged checks. Kiser was charged with...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Target 11: Mayor Gainey wants to see South Side violence for himself after recent shootings, fights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is planning a late-night trip to the South Side and specifically East Carson Street, around 1 a.m. Saturday. The mayor told Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle that he wants to see for himself what goes on in the late evening and early morning hours along the popular strip that’s lined with bars and restaurants. That area has recently been plagued by shootings and fights.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police make arrest in shooting at Cambod-Ican Kitchen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have arrested a suspect connected to a weekend shooting on the South Side. According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, 27-year-old Christopher Young has been arrested. Young is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property. RELATED: South Side restaurant employee in critical condition after being struck by stray bulletEarly on  Saturday morning, employees of Cambod-ican Kitchen were cleaning up when bullets began to fly, destroying their windows, and then striking an employee, sending them to the hospital. "Within 10 minutes we hear "boom boom boom boom." We start hearing some bullets," said Daniel McSwiggen, an owner of the restaurant. The same employee who called the police was also shot. We will have more details as this story develops.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities launch homicide investigation in death of shaken baby syndrome victim — 29 years after incident

Authorities are investigating the death of Samantha Delariva, 28, of Allegheny Township, who died last year from head injuries suffered as an infant. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Wednesday — about six months after her death — that the cause of Delariva’s death was abusive head trauma and labeled it a homicide. The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and the Allegheny Township Police Department are investigating, said Nicole Ziccarelli, Westmoreland County district attorney. No one has been charged with homicide.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Police Release More Info On Rt. 356 Crash

We have more information about a chain reaction crash that occurred earlier this week which delayed traffic but did not cause major injuries. The three vehicle accident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on Route 356 in Butler Township. According to Butler Township Police, 22-year-old Skylee Fry of Lyndora failed...
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy