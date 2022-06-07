ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Bike Share Expands Equipment and Locations

ORBT stations will soon be providing more than just bus rides – 14 new Heartland Bike Share stations and 100 new e-bikes will be introduced along the ORBT route this summer to provide more connectivity across Omaha.

The installation of the stations and addition of 100 e-bikes was coordinated through a partnership between he City of Omaha, Metro and Heartland Bike Share. This project is financially supported by a grant from The Nebraska Environmental Trust and additional funds from Metro.

The project will improve links between popular destinations such as the Old Market, Blackstone, Dundee, Crossroads, the Keystone Trail, and the broader bike share network. “These new bike share stations will offer vital first and last mile connections for ORBT riders, improving connections between ORBT stations and the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Lauren Cencic, Metro CEO. “This project provides a more seamless experience for riders on both the bus and bike share systems.”

“We’re thrilled to provide more ways for folks to travel with this bike share and ORBT partnership,” said Benny Foltz, Executive Director of Heartland Bike Share. “As bike share evolves into more of a public transit option, we are seeing more riders and trips, especially with the growing number of e-bikes at our stations.”

E-bikes assist the rider as they pedal up to 17 miles per hour, making it easier to tackle hills and travel long distances. There are now 300 electric pedal-assist bikes in the Heartland Bike Share system. With faster travel on bikes and new connections to ORBT, members of the community will have improved travel options across Omaha.

