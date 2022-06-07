ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Mendocino Farms set to open new location at Legacy West in Plano

By Erick Pirayesh
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options is slated to open July 26 at Legacy...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are the latest updates from 5 businesses at Legacy West in Plano

New restaurant concepts, luxury clothing brands and pet-friendly changes at Legacy Hall highlight the latest news happening at Plano’s popular mixed-use development that includes corporate offices, multifamily homes, retail shopping and eateries. 1. Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options is slated...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Son of a Butcher restaurant featuring burger sliders coming soon to Grapevine

Son of a Butcher is set to open at 480 W. SH 114, Grapevine, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Son of a Butcher serves creative versions of burger sliders as well as shakes and fries. Some of its customer favorite burger sliders include PB&J, Burnt Ends and the Texas Philly, according to its website. There is not currently a set opening date, but construction is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, according to TDLR. The restaurant has locations at Legacy Food Hall in Plano and in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas. www.sobsliders.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Preston Park Village to add HomeGoods, Petco as part of $30M redevelopment

The Preston Park Village shopping center at the intersection of Preston Road and West Park Boulevard in Plano is in the midst of a $30 million redevelopment by its owner Brixmor Property Group. Located at 1900 Preston Road, the development will see the addition of retailers Petco and HomeGoods in the space formerly occupied by Kroger. Construction on those stores was expected to begin in June.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ford's Garage sets opening date for Plano restaurant

Ford's Garage plans to open a new restaurant June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety of American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant will open in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, Ford's Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

New Restaurants And More In Downtown Plano

You don’t have to go out to the city to spend a day trying some of North Texas’ best food. In downtown Plano, you, your family and your friends can enjoy a variety of restaurants, from stacked burgers to hearty seafood. Historic downtown Plano has evolved over the...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Psychedelic Robot opens new art exhibit at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

Psychedelic Robot, a pop-up graffiti-fusion art installation that first debuted in Dallas in 2018, is now open in Plano. The company opened May 26 at 6121 W. Park Blvd., Ste. B121, in The Shops at Willow Bend mall. It will be in the space that was previously occupied by the traveling Friends Experience, according to mall officials. A large painted robot model is currently on display in the Willow Bend shops. Psychedelic Robot is operated by the Bivins Gallery owners Karen and Michael Bivins, according to the company website. The 40,000-square-foot art-exhibit will include a variety of interactive and multimedia installations from different artists that include fashion, sculpture, painting, photography, video, music, costuming, performance and more, a company release stated. 214-494-0489. www.psychedelicrobot.com.
PLANO, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Bolsters Presence in North Texas

H-E-B continues to look north for its expansion in the Lone Star State. On May 25, the Texas grocer officially started construction on another location for the DFW Metroplex (Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area), breaking ground at the site of a new store in Allen. Set to open in late summer 2023, the store will be located at the northwest corner of Exchange Parkway and State Highway 5 (Greenville Avenue) in Allen, across the street from Allen High School. This will be the company’s fourth location currently under construction in Collin County, which also includes stores in Frisco, Plano and McKinney.
KTEN.com

New Sherman merchant aims to serve more than coffee

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) – Dutch Bros Coffee is officially open in Sherman, and they’re looking to serve Texoma customers in more ways than one. The branch at Sherman Town Center is focused on serving coffee and giving back, something regional manager Skyler McGunagle said they do often. “We...
SHERMAN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Garden Kitchen opens to serve the hungry in McKinney

Community Garden Kitchen served its first meals the evening of June 7 after years of planning and fundraising. The local nonprofit is located at 501 Howard St., McKinney. It's a first-of-its-kind kitchen in McKinney that will feed anyone experiencing food insecurity with no questions asked or paperwork required, according to a news release from the nonprofit. Community Garden Kitchen employs a paid chef and kitchen assistant who prepare the meals and supervise volunteers. Those coming to the kitchen can sit down and have a meal from a limited menu five evenings a week. The nonprofit also offers a vegetable garden on-site, which is used for meals prepared in the kitchen and to provide opportunities to teach children and adults how to grow fruits and vegetables. www.communitygardenkitchen.org.
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

Frisco’s The Star Is Getting These New Tenants

In 2022, The Star is home to new spots, including a southern seafood restaurant, a women’s boutique and a fine art gallery. The Star, of course, is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters that also features mixed-use retail and restaurant space. Between July 2021 and June 2022, The Star district leased more than 55,000 square feet of space to North Texas-based tenants.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

XO Coffee Company closes in downtown Plano after 5 years

XO Coffee Company closed its location June 5 at 1023 E. 15th St. in downtown Plano. The restaurant and coffee bistro, which celebrated its five-year anniversary in February, offered an assortment of craft and pour-over coffee options along with a full breakfast and lunch menu, grab-and-go items and desserts. The cafe was owned by husband-and-wife David Martin and Linda McCall, who said in a Facebook post that they are “scouting potential new locations that will better serve” the eatery’s customers. 972-212-4318. www.xocoffeeco.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

