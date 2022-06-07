Mendocino Farms set to open new location at Legacy West in Plano

Community Garden Kitchen served its first meals the evening of June 7 after years of planning and fundraising. The local nonprofit is located at 501 Howard St., McKinney. It's a first-of-its-kind kitchen in McKinney that will feed anyone experiencing food insecurity with no questions asked or paperwork required, according to a news release from the nonprofit. Community Garden Kitchen employs a paid chef and kitchen assistant who prepare the meals and supervise volunteers. Those coming to the kitchen can sit down and have a meal from a limited menu five evenings a week. The nonprofit also offers a vegetable garden on-site, which is used for meals prepared in the kitchen and to provide opportunities to teach children and adults how to grow fruits and vegetables. www.communitygardenkitchen.org.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO