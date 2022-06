If you’re just a casual country music fan, you may not know the names Don Schlitz or Charlie McCoy. But you’ve definitely heard their work. Don Schlitz is a legendary songwriter who has co-written some of the biggest songs in country music history – and that’s no exaggeration. He has 24 number ones to his name with songs like “The Gambler,” “Forever And Ever Amen,” “When You Say Nothing At All,” “40 Hour Week” by Alabama, and a ton more. […] The post Legendary Songwriter Don Schlitz, “Nashville A-Team” Musician Charlie McCoy Invited To Become A Member Of The Grand Ole Opry first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

