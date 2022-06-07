Best Home Inspection Companies June 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

Home inspection, usually performed in connection to the sale of a home, involves a trained and certified home inspector examining and evaluating the condition of a home. This is one of the most critical steps a homeowner or prospective home buyer can take in the process of completing the transaction fairly and with peace of mind for all.

If you are in the market to buy a home, or are homeowner looking for an evaluation of your home’s safety or expected sale price, there are a number of reasons to hire a reputable home inspection company. And even if you aren’t looking to sell, there are ample reasons to hire a home inspector if it has been awhile since the last inspection. For example, you could catch potential safety concerns or problems before they worsen and become more challenging to repair.

This guide ranks the best home inspection companies of 2022, as well as the advantages and disadvantages of each. We’ll also explain how to find the best home inspection company for you, detail the benefits of going through the process with a reputable home inspector and answer some frequently asked questions about cost and expectations.

How to Find the Right Home Inspection Company for You

Your choice of home inspector is important if you’re in need of a transparent and honest assessment of the condition of a particular home. It is a good idea to do your research and identify what home inspection company you want to hire before entering into a home sale process. Our recommendations for finding the right fit are as follows:

1. Ask for Trusted Referrals—Without a Conflict of Interest

Your home inspector must be a truly unbiased source, and if anyone gains a commission from a referral, such as your realtor, that voids a potential clean slate. Your neighbors or other local colleagues may be able to make a referral to a home inspection company that serves your area. Online resources such as NextDoor, HomeAdvisor, Angi and Yelp may offer a list of companies with reviews and ratings from customers near you.

2. Identify Qualified and Experienced Candidates

Professional organizations such as the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI), the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI) and the National Academy of Building Inspection Engineers have databases of trained, licensed and certified candidates. Your state may also have a certified home inspector database, and if your state requires licensing for home inspectors, ask to see proof.

Candidates with additional training and credentials will cost more. You’ll also want to ask for a sample home inspection by a prospective inspector to see how detailed and thorough they are in their reports, which Consumer Report identifies as a few dozen pages outlining the condition of all major home systems descriptions of documented issues or maintenance recommendations, photographs and even videos.

Experience matters, too. So look for someone who has been inspecting homes similar to yours for at least a few years.

3. Know What You Need and Ask About Price

Some home inspectors may include additional services beyond the basic inspection—and though some will include these for free, others will charge extra or require bringing another expert on-site. Make sure any specialized tests you need are either covered in the initial home inspection or can be performed by the home inspection company you choose.

Benefits of Having a Home Inspection

Home inspections can help you discover potential problems in a home, including the nature and extent of the defects at hand. The importance of this critical step cannot be overstated, but it comes with many advantages for home buyers and sellers.

For home sellers, an inspection can identify problems that would halt a home sale and provide sufficient time in advance to fix them. These repairs and upgrades could actually enhance the property value and allow the home to be listed at a higher and more accurate price, potentially also labeled as recently renovated (depending on what repairs were made). The inspection could facilitate a faster closing at a higher price.

For home buyers, a home inspection can identify major issues in a home before closing that could prevent costly or unexpected repairs after purchasing the home. It gives the buyer leverage for bargaining; problems in the home could result in a lower sale price, or the buyer could request the seller fix the issues at their own expense. Most home inspections give the buyer the ability to walk away from the sale if the issues are not fixed to their satisfaction.

With full knowledge of the home before buying, a buyer can have confidence in their purchase without fear of “buyer’s regret.”

A home inspection can also facilitate being approved for home insurance. Additional inspections for things like wind mitigation or pests, including looking for evidence of past damage even if you don’t currently need an exterminator, can help you save on insurance premiums and even qualify you for a discount.

