One in ten Michiganders has a diagnosis of diabetes, and roughly one quarter of people with diabetes rely on insulin injections to keep their sugar levels under control. But rising insulin prices have made it difficult for some patients to take their insulin, which for some can be the difference between life and death. Responding to the significant insulin affordability problem, a bipartisan bill (House Bill 4346) was passed by the Michigan House in 2021 creating an...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO