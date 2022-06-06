6-06-22 The Jay Thomas Show

(Fargo, ND) -- The head of the Red River Valley Fair is talking about a proposed $3.5 million expansion of the campground at the fairgrounds. "What we are talking about the whole area would actually be 200 total campsites roughly, give or take a few, would be the total number, so we are adding 130, and that variation changes. Because we want to add playgrounds, we want to have pavilions, we want to have nice amenities. There is also talk of adding a pond," said Cody Cashman, CEO of the Red River Valley Association.
