ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

6-06-22 The Jay Thomas Show

By Ronnie Schock
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jay Thomas Show from Monday June 6th, 2022....

www.wdayradionow.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Mayoral candidate Hukun Dabar says change is coming as election winds down

(Fargo, ND) -- Just days away from one of the biggest of his life, one of the candidates for Fargo Mayor is confident his approach to the race will yield positive results. Local businessman, entrepreneur and non-profit leader Hukun Dabar says he's been thrilled with his campaign to this point, citing door-knocking all around the city with plenty of positive feedback. Dabar tells WDAY Radio many of the people he's talked with haven't had another candidate for Mayor knock on their door, and that because of the effort they'd vote for him. Hukun added that going door to door has given him the opportunity to talk about his platform, which is built to aid the Fargo worker, homeowner and renter.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Exclusive: Fargo City Commissioner, Mayoral candidate Arlette Preston continuing focus on housing, communication

(Fargo, ND) -- The race for Fargo's next mayor is winding down, but a current City Commissioner is continuing to push forward with her platform to improve the city if elected. Arlette Preston, who stopped by WDAY Midday as part of the 'Last Word: Fargo Mayoral candidate series' to talk about her run for mayor in the waning days of the election cycle, says her main focus continues to be tackling the housing issue across the city.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Honor Flight Network schedules fall travel to Washington D.C

(Fargo, ND) -- A non-profit group is organizing flights for veterans to travel to Washington D.C this fall. The honor flights are free and can take 90 veterans per flight, which volunteers help visit war memorials and other monuments in the nation's capital. The first flight will leave Grand Forks on Sunday, September 11th and return on Tuesday. A second plane will leave Hector International Airport on Sunday, October 2nd and return on Tuesday.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
wdayradionow.com

West Fargo School Board approves District Activities Director

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Public Schools Board is moving forward with changes to its athletic leadership structure. Board members approved a plan Thursday to have a district Activities Director to monitor all three high schools. The move could mean a demotion and pay cut for current activity directors.
WEST FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo City Commission deadlocked on police officer termination

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is deadlocked on the issue of how to deal with the termination of a veteran police officer. Officer Justin Nachatilo offered a lengthy appeal of his termination at a hearing before commissioners Thursday evening. Commissioners are debating whether to allow the officer to resign or to terminate him.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota 22nd most expensive state for household bills

(Fargo, ND) -- A recent report has put North Dakota near the top 20 states in the country for the cumulative cost of household bills per homeowner and renter. The state by state bill pay market report, which was done by doxoINSIGHTS, found the Peace Garden State ranks 22nd most expensive in the United States for household bills.
FARGO, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Thomas
wdayradionow.com

West Fargo Public Library front entrance closed due to construction

(West Fargo, ND) -- The front entrance to the West Fargo Library is closed through June 17th. Contractors are performing maintenance on the parking lot and sidewalk at the Lodoen Community Center, which houses the West Fargo Public Library. During construction, patrons must use Door 23 on the north side of the Lodoen Center off of First Avenue East to enter and exit the library.
WEST FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Shannon Roers Jones disappointed over Fargo townhome "spectacle" but ready for project to move forward

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayoral candidate Shannon Roers Jones is talking about a townhome project involving her family business which has recently made headlines. "Overall, the feeling is disappointment that it has had to turn into this sort of spectacle that it has. Yes, while Roers acknowledges and has from the beginning that we missed this deadline, Roers has been in constant communication with the city on how to resolve the issue," said Roers Jones.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

West Fargo Public Schools to host job fair on June 14th

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools are seeking to fill multiple positions at a June job fair. The school district is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 14th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Cheney Middle School. The event will feature openings in multiple support level positions like behavior technicians ($16.22/hour), special education paraprofessionals ($15.08/hour), administrative assistants ($17.05/hour), bus drivers ($16.22/hour), and custodians ($14.81/hour).
WEST FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Head of Red River Valley Fair pushing for $3.5 million campground expansion

(Fargo, ND) -- The head of the Red River Valley Fair is talking about a proposed $3.5 million expansion of the campground at the fairgrounds. "What we are talking about the whole area would actually be 200 total campsites roughly, give or take a few, would be the total number, so we are adding 130, and that variation changes. Because we want to add playgrounds, we want to have pavilions, we want to have nice amenities. There is also talk of adding a pond," said Cody Cashman, CEO of the Red River Valley Association.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com

Crookston food truck operators concerned about licensing ordinance

(Crookston, MN) -- Food truck operators are concerned about a Crookston ordinance requiring them to be licensed. The city began enforcing the ordinance on June 1st, which dates back to 1926 but was updated in 2011. Mobile vendors say they aren't prepared for newly enforced licensing requirements, which could shut many vendors down at least temporarily.
CROOKSTON, MN
wdayradionow.com

Live show for Long Island Medium returning to Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Long Island Medium is bringing her live show back to Grand Forks. Theresa Caputo's live experience will take the stage September 22nd at Chester Fritz Auditorium. She previously appeared at the Alerus Center in 2019. Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 17th.
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wdayradionow.com

Crookston Public Schools holding meeting about proposed multi use building

(Crookston, MN) -- Crookston Public Schools is set to hold a meeting regarding a referendum to build a multi-use facility. The question-and-answer session will be held June 14th at the Crookston High School Auditorium. The district has partnered with an architectural firm to plan for a facility that would solve issues associated with leasing facilities from the University of Minnesota Crookston.
CROOKSTON, MN
wdayradionow.com

6-08-22 The Coffee Club Hour 3

08:36 - Deann Buckhouse - Cass County Election Coordinator. 24:19 - Daniel Demico - First Lutheran Summer Concert Series. LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club with Paul Bougie and Janae White. Weekdays from 8:30-11 a.m. on WDAY Radio!. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
CASS COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fire breaks out at West Fargo construction site

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo firefighters were called out to a construction site just before noon Friday behind Costco to put out a blaze which caused a plume of thick black smoke to rise into the air. "What was on fire was a spray-on insulation truck and they were...
WEST FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Bison for Ukraine sending medical supplies overseas

(Mapleton, ND) -- North Dakota State University students are raising money to send medical supplies overseas to aid those affected by the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian students hosted the Bison for Ukrainians event Wednesday at 4e Winery. The event featured authentic food they had made, and included a silent auction showcasing artwork made by Ukrainians, and raffle drawings.
MAPLETON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy