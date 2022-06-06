6-06-22 The Jay Thomas Show

(Fargo, ND) -- Just days away from one of the biggest of his life, one of the candidates for Fargo Mayor is confident his approach to the race will yield positive results. Local businessman, entrepreneur and non-profit leader Hukun Dabar says he's been thrilled with his campaign to this point, citing door-knocking all around the city with plenty of positive feedback. Dabar tells WDAY Radio many of the people he's talked with haven't had another candidate for Mayor knock on their door, and that because of the effort they'd vote for him. Hukun added that going door to door has given him the opportunity to talk about his platform, which is built to aid the Fargo worker, homeowner and renter.

FARGO, ND ・ 4 HOURS AGO