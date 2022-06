As we welcome spring, the Town of Coeymans has truly hit the ground running with new and exciting projects already underway. Construction of a $1.4 million improvement project at the Coeymans Landing Park is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks, with a projected substantial completion date to be in September, just in time for RiverFest 2022!

