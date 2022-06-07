People recall 'miracles' following 1976 Teton Dam disaster

Forty-six years have passed since the earthen Teton Dam near Rexburg, Idaho, failed as it was filling for the first time on June 5, 1976. The catastrophic event still affects the lives of the survivors and the volunteers who helped with the cleanup on recollection of what happened that historic day.

Rachelle Marx of Preston, who was 4 years old living in a three-bedroom Rexburg home with her parents and 2-year-old sister, remembers that day vividly. She and her mother, with curlers in her hair, were folding clothes on the sofa in the living room while watching “The Price is Right” on the television when a knock was heard at the front door.

“Mother answered the door. It was our next door neighbor who said, ‘The Teton Dam broke. Water is coming. You need to get out now!’ And he quickly left,” Marx said. “Mother, who was also eight months pregnant, was in a frantic state putting the folded clothes back into the laundry basket telling us we needed to leave. I started crying because I couldn’t find my favorite doll. I ran bawling into my bedroom looking for it. I loved that doll and didn’t want to leave without it.”

Her dad, who worked construction, was away from the house at work. Her mother quickly put the girls and the laundry basket filled with more items into the car — all within 10 minutes of the news — to head for her parents’ house in Plano, 20 miles away on higher ground. But when she started the car, she noticed her gas gauge was on empty.

“My mother thought we wouldn’t make it, so my mother prayed. It was a miracle in itself as my mom said she made it on a song and a prayer to her parents’ house,” Marx said.

They soon learned the flood took their house along with their neighbor’s houses. Later they returned to the homesite to see if they could salvage anything. But everything was gone except for a few of her grandmother’s China dishes that were caked in mud.

“Sadly, right before the flood my grandmother gave my mother her baby book, her high school yearbooks and all my baby pictures. They are now gone,” she said.

Her parents built another house in Rexburg. Marx asked her mother, who now lives in Idaho Falls, what she learned from this experience.

“My mom said ‘Stay up on your laundry, know where things are, and always have a full tank of gas. I never let that gas tank go below the half way point. When it reaches a half a tank, I fill it up with gas.’ I also learned some lessons from that experience. I think as I’ve grown, now a mother and grandmother myself, I’ve realized you can’t know what’s around the corner. So, it is good to have a plan, be prepared and have a safe place to go to,” Marx advised.

At that time Rachelle’s husband, Brian, lived with his parents in Montpelier, where his father worked for Walton Feed. “I remember that my dad took up some semi-trucks to help with the clean-up at the site of the dam,” Brian said.

In addition to Rachelle’s mother driving to her parent’s house on an empty gas tank, Brian said he also learned later of another “miracle” that happened prior to the flood. The regular food order to feed the students at Rick’s College in Rexburg came by mistake to the college three months early.

“Because of that mistake, it was a miracle that they had all of this food that was in storage that was distributed instantly to feed those thousands of people who needed it when the flood hit,” Brian said. “When the government official asked the stake president to take a count of people who needed help with food, water and clothes and to let them know what they could do to help them, the stake president told him that they already checked on everyone and they had delivered the food from Rick’s to those people to eat. They were eating hot meals every day, compared to the sandwiches and coffee that the government offered them.”

When family and friends outside of the disaster area heard about the dam breaking, they contacted them to see how they were. This included many residents of Cache Valley.

Gary Andersen of Logan, who was 23 years old at the time, called Gene and Helen Waite in Rexburg, whose home was up on a hill near the flood. The Waites were the childhood friends of Andersen’s father-in-law, Charles Hyde from Hyde Park. Charles Hyde immediately traveled to Rexburg the next day with his teenage son, Jim, and Gary Andersen accompanying him. They went from house to house to help clean up.

“I was very concerned about our friends when I heard about it. I was there for a week staying with the Waites,” Andersen said. “I was amazed at what I saw from this disaster. I didn’t know it was as bad as it was until I got there. I was devastated for them. I was happy to be able to help anyone. I shoveled mud out of many homes. In fact, I went up there several different times to help.”

The compassion of the people in Cache Valley blossomed as many desired to also help with the clean-up. Dennis Darley of Hyde Park boarded a Cache County school bus at 5 a.m. that was arranged for by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hyde Park Ward that picked up people at the church building on a daily basis to take them to Rexburg as work crews.

“When I heard about the breaking of the dam on the radio, I felt sad and wanted to help. I knew a few people who lived up there, so I wanted to go help those who needed help. It was the right thing for me to do,” Darley said.

When the volunteers arrived on the bus, they were met by someone who arranged where their work party would go.

“We were assigned to go to a house of a widow woman whose basement was flooded,” Darley recalled. “A sump pump took the water out so that we could remove the items out of the basement and into the yard. For instance, there were large containers of wheat that got wet and starting to smell rotten that we had to take out and discard.”

For some survivors, time has softened the sad memories of that catastrophic event, and as they mark the 46th anniversary of the dam break, they remember with gratefulness the many volunteers from Cache Valley who traveled long distances to help with the cleanup.