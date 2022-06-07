On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Dorothy Mae Schrag passed away at the age of 97. Dorothy was born on May 12, 1925 in Canton, Ohio to Frank and Anna Bonevich.

During World War II, she joined the ranks of “Rosie Riveters”.

On July 22, 1944, she married Charles Arthur Schrag. Together they raised two sons, Mark and Lyle, in Park Ridge, Illinois where she completed both her undergrad and graduate education at the National College of Education. She was a passionate teacher, loved by her many grade school students, and carried that passion into her retirement vocations when she moved to Sun City West in 1990, serving as Master Gardiner, at the SCW Johnson Library, and PORA.

Even more, she was an ardent woman of faith and was an active member of the Shepherd of the Hills Methodist Church.

Upon the death of her husband in 2004, she moved to Grandview Terrace where she enjoyed the fellowship of many friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Mark, and husband, Charles, and is survived by her son, Lyle and his wife Jane, and a loving family of three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Shepherd of the Hills Methodist Church at 10:00 A.M.

Donations may be sent to the Valley View Food Bank.