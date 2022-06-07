ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona offers scholarship to Sabino WR Shamar Berryhill, brother of ex-Wildcat Stanley

By By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
The Connection
The Connection
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzWRw_0g3Xg7Co00

Another Berryhill could end up playing for the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona has offered a scholarship to Sabino High School receiver Shamar Berryhill, the younger brother of ex-Wildcat Stanley Berryhill. A member of the 2025 recruiting class, the younger Berryhill competed in the UA 7-on-7 tournament Monday night and left with an offer to play for the hometown Wildcats.

After a great conversation with @CoachJeddFisch and @Coach_KC84 I am blessed to receive my first offer from the University of Arizona #BearDown ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/YeDTiL1vJa — Shamar Berryhill (@ShamarBerryhil4) June 7, 2022

The soon-to-be sophomore recorded two tackles as a 6-foot, 185-pound freshman for the Sabercats in 2021. Another member of the Berryhill clan, Savaughn, was third on the team in receiving yards as a sophomore with 285 yards and three touchdowns.

Stanley Berryhill, who attended Mountain View High School in Marana, was initially a walk-on for the Wildcats before accepting a scholarship prior to the 2018 season. Berryhill finished his UA career with 139 catches for 1,477 yards and 21 touchdowns, and was Arizona's top pass-catcher in Jedd Fisch's first season in 2021. He went undrafted in April, but signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Comments / 0

Related
azdesertswarm.com

Report: Four Arizona softball players in the transfer portal

D1 Softball has reported that four Arizona softball players are in the transfer portal. Unconfirmed reports indicate that a fifth may also be on the move, but that player had not yet been listed by D1 as of June 9. The site’s transfer tracker list sophomore utility player Giulia Koutsoyanopulos,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball gets commitment from former Texas guard Courtney Ramey

Arizona’s backcourt has gotten a lot better the past two days. Former Texas guard Courtney Ramey has committed to play for the Wildcats, according to Joe Tipton of On3.com. He’s the second transfer guard the Wildcats have picked up in as many days following Thursday’s addition of former Campbell ballhandler Cedric Henderson Jr.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What’s next for Arizona softball?

It had all the makings for a disappointing season from the perspective of Arizona’s history. Tying for last in the Pac-12. Struggling to put its pitching together for most of the season. Injuries that kept key players out of the lineup for weeks on end. Three weeks changed the narrative around Arizona softball in 2022 as the team pushed through the postseason to land at the Women’s College World Series.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona LB Jabar Triplett enters NCAA transfer portal

If not for injuries, Jabar Triplett could have played a big role for Arizona this season (and likely sooner). Now we’ll never know how he could have fit into the Wildcats’ defense. Triplette announced Wednesday he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, ending his UA career without playing...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Marana, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

3-star California DL Dominic Lolesio commits to Arizona

Wednesday won’t go down as the greatest day in Arizona football recruiting history, but it’s up there. The Wildcats picked up three commitments on Wednesday, all from the crop of players who made official visits over the weekend. The latest to pledge is 3-star California defensive lineman Dominic...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Four-Day Road Trip Through Southern Arizona

The Southwest shines in this 450-mile route through the saguaro-studded desert up into high mountains, where rare birds flit and spectacular sunsets give way to dark skies spangled by stars. Tucson anchors this tour, rich in history and redolent with the scents of great food and local wines. You might consider adding a day to the beginning of the trip to explore Saguaro National Park, whose two entrances are each only about 20 minutes from downtown Tucson. ​​​
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former VP Pence, Gov. Ducey to visit Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Vice President Mike Pence and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will be in Cochise County on Monday, June 13, for a private border briefing and tour with Sheriff Mark Dannels. Afterward, the governor is scheduled to deliver a border policy speech in Phoenix, which...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Arizona#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Arizona Wildcats#Sabino High School#Ua#Coach Kc84#Mountain View High School#The Atlanta Falcons
KOLD-TV

More Southern Arizona students at risk of being held back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More Southern Arizona students are now at risk of being held back. The number of third graders who could be retained has doubled in some districts. It’s all because of a new reading policy that’s in play. State law makes it mandatory to retain...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Bisbee, ‘Queen of the copper camps’

BISBEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In southeast Arizona, near the border with Mexico, the city of Bisbee is situated on the side of a steep hill. The tough little city has transformed over the years, from a rough and tumble mining camp to the quirky tourist destination it is today.
BISBEE, AZ
Richard Urban

A decade-long journey to change satellite TV in south Pinal slowly marches on

Mike Weasner.Courtesy of Mike Weasner. In 2009, soon after Mike Weasner and his wife Laurraine moved into the house they built on three acres of land in Oracle, they were surprised when a DirecTV installer told them the satellite television provider carried local stations from Phoenix, not Tucson, depriving them of local news, advertising, and, more importantly, emergency information.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Frank Atwood execution news conference

Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood was executed by lethal injection Wednesday, June 8. Casa Grande mother defends her son who is accused of making terrorist threats. A Casa Grande mother says her son has autism and didn't mean it when he said in a video game chat he'd carry out a mass shooting.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood put to death

FLORENCE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood was executed by lethal injection Wednesday, June 8. Atwood, 66, was declared dead at 10:16 a.m. The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Atwood’s execution after rejecting a final appeal by his lawyers earlier in the morning. Two other appeals were rejected Tuesday night.
TUCSON, AZ
WDBO

Arizona police find Gila monster during DUI traffic stop

MESA, Ariz. — A traffic stop took a wild turn in Mesa, Arizona when police said they saw a venomous animal in the car. Mesa police said in a news release that they were called to a convenience store parking lot where Brandon Denney had been seen sleeping behind the wheel of a running car. Arriving officers saw Denney asleep with an orange pill bottle in his hand.
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
117
Followers
243
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy