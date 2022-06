Cooper Kupp arguably had the greatest season for a wide receiver in NFL history -- and is now cashing in on his accolades. Kupp and the Rams have agreed to terms on a three-year extension, according to ESPN. Kupp's is set to make $110 million over the next five seasons, netting the latest massive contract given to a wideout after the market was reset in March.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO