ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Your Kid -Fun, Exercise, Values, Character- Sounds Like 1st Tee!

By Dave Ettl
92.9 The Bull
92.9 The Bull
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do sports actually live up to the promise of teaching the participants lessons for life?. “Sports teaches you character, it teaches you to play by the rules, it teaches you to know what it feels like to win and lose-it teaches you about life.” -Billie Jean King. AND....

929thebull.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Has a New Spot for a Cubano that’s Worth Trying for Yourself

I'm a huge fan of a Cubano. Sometimes simply called a Cuban Sandwich on menus, it's a hot, pressed sandwich made of roasted pork and ham with Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Traditionally they're made with Cuban bread which is like a more dense french bread, in a way. But most any bread will do the job. They're not always listed on menus in the hot sandwich section of many restaurants but I found a new one in Yakima and had to try it. I'm glad I did.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Support Ike Music Department by Eating at Abby’s Tonight

Every so often our local high schools will do a 'take-over' at a local restaurant. The prices won't be any more expensive or anything. All you need to do is order food, tell them you're there because of the high school promotion and they'll donate proceeds to the good of the cause. In this case, you eat pizza while helping our kids at Eisenhower High School.
TIETON, WA
92.9 The Bull

1073 Yakima Valley Jobs That Will Help You Live Your Best Life!

Are you looking for a stable income? The below Yakima Valley companies are always hiring, and offer on-the-job training, opportunities for paid tuition, benefits, and promotions with the possibility to grow within the company, all while putting money in your bank account. Each position and opportunity changes as the year...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Wenatchee, WA
Yakima, WA
Society
State
Washington State
Yakima, WA
Sports
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Kittitas, WA
City
Malaga, WA
92.9 The Bull

Worried About a COVID-19 Rise in Yakima? Time For a Shot

Hospitals in the state are warning they could be busy this summer because of the increase in COVID-19 spreading in communities in Washington State. Yakima Health District officials say there have been 269 cases have been reported since May 27 with 9 people hospitalized. The infection rate is 196 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days. At the height of the pandemic the infection rate was upwards of 500 to 700 cases per 100,000.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Jean King
92.9 The Bull

Impress Your Friends and Treat Them to a Kobe Roll in Yakima

Growing up in Yakima, there was only one place I knew of that had sushi on the menu. Fortunately, we live in a time where we have several places now and they're all pretty terrific in my book. Each place has standards and features rolls and styles unique to that restaurant. One place in town is Kobe Sushi and Teriyaki. They have a great menu of items like chicken teriyaki, yakisoba, legit ramen (nothing close to top ramen) and lots of sushi. Because it's their namesake and I love to order whatever that place has specific to that restaurant I ordered the Kobe Roll. I'm glad I did.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Hey Yakima Don’t Burn Your Summer Plans with a BBQ Fire

It's the grilling season and that means it's time to start thinking about safety at your home. Yakima Fire Department officials says as more people spend more time outdoors firefighters will see fewer home fires but they'll see more problems with BBQ's and backyard fire pits. The United States Fire Administration says "less than 8 percent of house fires and less than 6 percent of fatal house fires occur in each of the summer months. By contrast, more than 12 percent of fatal fires and more than 10 percent of all house fires occur in December and January."
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tee#Adams Golf#Central Washington#The Football Centre#Suntides Golf Course
92.9 The Bull

Why Wait? Tickets On Sale Now For Yakima’s Newest Music Party!

Today is the day to put into motion your plans to attend the premiere party of the fall. Tickets go on sale at 10 am today for the Hop Country Music Festival. Let's catch you up on the festival itself, starting with the pre-function that goes down on Friday, September 9th. Find details HERE but add to the mix local favorites Cody Beebe and the Crooks who will play on Friday too. Check out a video of their song Ballad of Fort Road for some cool images of life in the Yakima Valley.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Gas Prices Pinching Summer Plans? Find Fun in Yakima Parks

With gas prices rising and inflation out of control if you are scaling back your summer vacation plans there's plenty of fun stuff to do in Yakima parks. City officials have released the 2022 Summer Program Guide full of suggestions for the your summer fun. A press release says the city plans things like a “Dive ‘N Movie,” walking tours of historic Tahoma Cemetery and Franklin Park, Family Play Days at Fisher Park Golf Course and Friday Night Teen Zone at Washington Fruit Community Center. Those are just some of things planned for a busy summer in city parks.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Man Shot By Yakima Police Now Behind Bars

A Yakima man who was shot by Yakima Police officers last month has been released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and placed in the Yakima County jail. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit continue to investigate the incident reported on May 30. Officers spotted and stopped the stolen vehicle...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Bite Club Throwdown Crowns Yakima Chef an Entry to World Food Championships

Bite Club Throwdown Crowns Yakima Chef an Entry to World Food Championships. THE FIRST RULE OF BITE CLUB IS... The first rule of Bite Club is "Don't talk about Bite Club!", but if I did that then I wouldn't be able to tell you about the amazing Bite Club Throwdown food competition that happened in Yakima last week! The event was held at Eats & Elixirs, which is one of the local Yakima restaurants that I put on my "year-round" list of of favorite places to eat. The Bite Club Throwdown competition, created by local celebrity chef, Shawn Niles, pitted two superb Yakima chefs whom many would say are the creme de la creme against a Gordon Ramsay Masterchef finalist! Which one of these chefs won a coveted entry spot into the World Food Championships being held in November 2022?
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
92.9 The Bull

Heads up Yakima Drivers Vehicle Crashes At 20-Year High

If you drive you probably are always alert to make sure you don't get into a crash. However some crashes you can't avoid. Many drivers lose their lives every year in vehicle crashes. In fact road deaths in Washington State reached a 20-year high in 2021. Information from the Washington State Patrol says 663 fatality crashes last year and they say the trend continues this year. It's why the Washington Traffic Safety Commission is launching one of its largest public education campaigns in its history this summer called "Together We Get There."
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy