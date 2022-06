LEESBURG -- Lee County Chief Building Official Joey Davenport has been selected as president of the Building Officials Association of Georgia for 2022. Davenport has worked for Lee County more than 20 years. In November of 1998, he began his career with the county working in the Planning & Engineering Department as the construction site inspector. Within just a few years, Davenport was named chief building official by the Lee County Board of Commissioners.

LEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO