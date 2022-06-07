FHP: St. Cloud man, 60, dies in crash at Partin Settlement and Cross Prairie

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A senior investigator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was among two people killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Lucie County on Thursday. The crash, which happened at S. Header Canal Road and Okeechobee Road, involved an unmarked unit with the...
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — We are getting a closer look at atornado that ripped through parts of St. Lucie County early Monday evening. The multiple surveillance cameras perched outside Stephanie Goings Trenary’s home in the western portion of the county were rolling when the storm made its way through the Treasure Coast.
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County officials gave an update Thursday evening about a storm that touched down in Port St. Lucie that afternoon. WPBF 25 News meteorologists say the storm occurred between 3:30-3:45 p.m. and that winds were over 50 mph. Heavy damage was seen in...
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A sunglass store employee in Okaloosa County has been charged with using his cell phone to film a woman while she was using the restroom, according to officials at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Ernest Moschino, 47, was working at a sunglass shop on Harbor Boulevard Monday, June 6, when he […]
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Video posted to social media Wednesday showed dozens of homeless people on St. George Street in St. Augustine. The video cut off right as one man became angry with the person recording. A local shop owner who declined to share his name for fear...
KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are investigating after a man’s body was found in a park in the Kailua-Kona area early Tuesday morning. Hawaii Island police officers responded after receiving a call about a lifeless body in Hale Halawai Park, located near the intersection Ali‘i Drive and Hualalai Road, just before 6 a.m.
Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is coming to South Florida. The retailer announced it will open its first facility which will bring 200 new jobs to Opa-Locka and neighboring communities. Kroger will allow families to get their groceries and essential items delivered to their doors using refrigerated vans.
A parasailing cable tethering a young mother and two children to a boat was intentionally cut by the vessel’s captain on Memorial Day, plunging them into the water and dragging them across the surface before they hit a Florida Keys bridge, according to police investigating the case. The 33-year-old...
BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said in a statement.
Two people were found dead following a boating accident on Lake Pueblo in Colorado that left 11 others injured, according to authorities. The Pueblo County Coroner has identified Joshua Prindle, 30, and Jessica Prindle, 38, as the two victims who died when the boat they were on capsized Sunday on Lake Pueblo.
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A boat flipped over in high winds on a Colorado lake over Memorial Day weekend, sending 13 people into the water and leaving two dead. The eight children and three adults were on the large, flat boat at Lake Pueblo State Park when it capsized Sunday evening.
Comments / 0