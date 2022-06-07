ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

FHP: St. Cloud man, 60, dies in crash at Partin Settlement and Cross Prairie

By editor@osceolanewsgazette.com
aroundosceola.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCross Prairie Parkway was shut down for most of Tuesday afternoon after a single-car incident at Partin Settlement Road, Florida Highway Patrol reports. Shortly before 2 p.m.,...

www.aroundosceola.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Saint Cloud, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, FL
Crime & Safety
WPBF News 25

Strong thunderstorm causes damage in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County officials gave an update Thursday evening about a storm that touched down in Port St. Lucie that afternoon. WPBF 25 News meteorologists say the storm occurred between 3:30-3:45 p.m. and that winds were over 50 mph. Heavy damage was seen in...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

Florida store manager arrested for recording woman in bathroom

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A sunglass store employee in Okaloosa County has been charged with using his cell phone to film a woman while she was using the restroom, according to officials at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Ernest Moschino, 47, was working at a sunglass shop on Harbor Boulevard Monday, June 6, when he […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
KITV.com

Another body found in Kailua-Kona area on the Big Island

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are investigating after a man’s body was found in a park in the Kailua-Kona area early Tuesday morning. Hawaii Island police officers responded after receiving a call about a lifeless body in Hale Halawai Park, located near the intersection Ali‘i Drive and Hualalai Road, just before 6 a.m.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Florida Highway Patrol#Partin Settlement Er#Fhp
850wftl.com

Kroger is expanding to South Florida!

Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is coming to South Florida. The retailer announced it will open its first facility which will bring 200 new jobs to Opa-Locka and neighboring communities. Kroger will allow families to get their groceries and essential items delivered to their doors using refrigerated vans.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy