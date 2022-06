The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to improve Highway 21/72 in Iron County. Improvements will extend from Route E near Arcadia to Route 49 near Glover. Five curves will be improved along the project limits. The project includes an overlay, adding edgeline rumble stripes, widening four horizontal curves and making improvements to the horizontal curve at Royal Gorge. Right of way acquisition will be required at the four curve widening locations and possibly at the Royal Gorge curve location.

