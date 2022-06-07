ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Monkeypox: Arizona reports first presumptive case of virus

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjbSm_0g3XQQZS00

PHOENIX — Arizona has reported its first presumptive case of monkeypox on Tuesday.

In a news release, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and the Arizona Department of Health Services says they have identified Arizona’s first probable monkeypox case following testing that was done through the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory.

MCDPH says the laboratory came back with “a presumptive positive result.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct a confirmatory test.

“It is important to remember that Monkeypox remains a rare disease here in the United States and in Maricopa County,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at MCDPH.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion, MCDPH says per the CDC. About one to three days following the fever, a rash begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body.

“ADHS is working closely with local health departments throughout Arizona to identify and respond quickly to any potential cases. It’s important to note that monkeypox is highly controllable through simple precautions,” said Don Herrington, ADHS interim director according to a news release.

According to KNXV, the best way to prevent monkeypox from spreading is to wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay home if you feel sick.

The investigation is in the early stages. According to KSAZ, this case involves a man in his late 30s. He is currently in isolation and recovering.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Rare wetland plant found in Arizona now listed as endangered

A rare plant that depends on wetlands for survival is now on the federal endangered species list, a designation that environmentalists say will boost efforts to protect the last free-flowing river in the desert Southwest. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published the decision Friday in the federal register to...
WGAU

2nd military aircraft crash reported day after 5 killed

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A second military aircraft may have crashed Thursday near the California desert site where a Marine helicopter went down a day earlier, killing all five people aboard, authorities said. Naval Air Facility El Centro issued an emergency alert that said the base had...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WGAU

Arizona executes Frank Atwood for 1984 killing of young girl

FLORENCE, Ariz. — (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state’s second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus. Frank Atwood, 66,...
FLORENCE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Health
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Maricopa County, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Government
WGAU

Judge: Georgia county can't deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA — (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff's office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding that a Michigan funeral home couldn't fire an employee for being transgender.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Case of slain Puerto Rican boxer 'Macho' Camacho crumbles

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A judge on Friday dismissed a case against five suspects charged in the 2012 killing of renowned Puerto Rican boxer Héctor “Macho” Camacho after authorities said the star witness fled the island. Prosecutors requested a second opportunity to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Holly Clouse: Missing Texas infant found alive more than 40 years after parents’ murders

HOUSTON — Holly Marie Clouse has her mother’s smile. Until recently, the 42-year-old, now known by another name, had no way of knowing about that resemblance, or about the family from which she came. As an infant in Florida in 1980, Holly was barely a year old when her parents, newlyweds Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Gail Linn, uprooted their small family and headed to Texas for a job opportunity.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Knxv
WGAU

Stay on order for 2nd majority-Black US House district in La

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A federal appeals court has halted enforcement of a district judge's order for Louisiana to redraw new congressional districts by June 20 to include a second majority Black district. A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals acted Thursday night, hours...
LOUISIANA STATE
WGAU

Wrong-sized ballots delay results in Montana US House race

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Ballot printing errors have delayed election results for Montana’s new congressional seat, forcing a small northwestern county to count votes by hand in the unexpectedly close Republican primary race between former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski.
MONTANA STATE
WGAU

Man accused of killing 3 co-workers in Maryland shooting identified

SMITHSBURG, Md. — The man accused of killing three co-workers Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing facility and injuring two other people has been identified as a 23-year-old West Virginia man. Washington County sheriff’s deputies said Joe Louis Esquivel, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is facing more than two dozen charges,...
HEDGESVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WGAU

Panel allows Trump pick to run for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials voted Friday to allow Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate to stay on the Republican primary ballot in the presidential battleground state, pushing aside a Democratic challenge to his nomination papers. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously to allow construction...
WISCONSIN STATE
WGAU

Moose attacks 2 people, dog in Colorado; 1 person seriously injured

One man was seriously injured Wednesday after a moose charged him, another person and a dog in Colorado, authorities said. According to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the moose attacked near the West Magnolia Trailhead, a United States Forest Service property, near the town of Nederland. The animal charged at least three times while a deputy was tending to the injured people, the release stated.
NEDERLAND, CO
WGAU

2 rescued from chocolate tank at Mars factory in Pennsylvania

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Crews rescued two people Thursday after they became trapped in a chocolate tank at an M&M/Mars factory in central Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports. Officials confirmed a rescue mission was underway as of 2:20 p.m. EDT, WHP-TV reported. Lancaster County dispatchers told PennLive.com that two people...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAU

Pennsylvania teen sentenced for stabbing grandfather’s home nurse with a sword in 2020

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa — A Pennsylvania teen has been sentenced for stabbing his grandfather’s home nurse with a sword in April 2020. WTAJ says Michael Watson, 17, was sentenced Thursday to 18 to 36 years in prison for attempted murder plus seven years of probation. Watson was charged as an adult after an expert witness said that he was a threat to public safety.
WGAU

Roy Moore seeks to revive lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen

NEW YORK — (AP) — A lawyer for Roy Moore tried to persuade some skeptical federal appeals judges Friday to revive a $95 million defamation lawsuit that the former Alabama candidate for U.S. Senate brought against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. Attorney Larry Klayman complained during arguments before a...
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
72K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy