Oregon State

As Asbestos Continues to Kill, Sen. Merkley to Chair Hearing on Asbestos Ban

 5 days ago

Asbestos Continues to Kill – Sen. Merkley to Chair Hearing on Asbestos Ban. Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, announced he will hold a hearing on the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act of...

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
Opinion: State lawmakers must act to lower insulin costs

One in ten Michiganders has a diagnosis of diabetes, and roughly one quarter of people with diabetes rely on insulin injections to keep their sugar levels under control. But rising insulin prices have made it difficult for some patients to take their insulin, which for some can be the difference between life and death. Responding to the significant insulin affordability problem, a bipartisan bill (House Bill 4346) was passed by the Michigan House in 2021 creating an...
