Arizona offers Sabino wide receiver Shamar Berryhill, brother of ex-Wildcat Stanley

Another Berryhill could be playing for the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona offered Shamar Berryhill, younger brother of ex-Wildcat Stanley Berryhill, for the 2025 recruiting class. The younger Berryhill competed in the UA 7-on-7 tournament Monday night with Sabino High School, and left with an offer to play for the hometown Wildcats.

The soon-to-be sophomore recorded two tackles as a 6-foot, 185-pound freshman for the Sabercats in 2021. Another member of the Berryhill clan, Savaughn, was third on the team in receiving yards as a sophomore with 285 yards and three touchdowns.

Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III (1) hops out of the hands of against Washington defensive back Asa Turner (20) at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 22, 2021. Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Stanley Berryhill, who attended Mountain View High School in Tucson, was initially a walk-on for the Wildcats before accepting a scholarship prior to the 2018 season. Berryhill finished his UA career with 139 catches for 1,477 yards and 21 touchdowns, and was Arizona's top pass-catcher in Jedd Fisch's first season in 2021. He went undrafted in April, but signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons.