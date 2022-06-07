ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona offers Sabino wide receiver Shamar Berryhill, brother of ex-Wildcat Stanley

By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6iHL_0g3XOeTo00

Another Berryhill could be playing for the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona offered Shamar Berryhill, younger brother of ex-Wildcat Stanley Berryhill, for the 2025 recruiting class. The younger Berryhill competed in the UA 7-on-7 tournament Monday night with Sabino High School, and left with an offer to play for the hometown Wildcats.

The soon-to-be sophomore recorded two tackles as a 6-foot, 185-pound freshman for the Sabercats in 2021. Another member of the Berryhill clan, Savaughn, was third on the team in receiving yards as a sophomore with 285 yards and three touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SyRu_0g3XOeTo00
Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III (1) hops out of the hands of against Washington defensive back Asa Turner (20) at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 22, 2021. Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Stanley Berryhill, who attended Mountain View High School in Tucson, was initially a walk-on for the Wildcats before accepting a scholarship prior to the 2018 season. Berryhill finished his UA career with 139 catches for 1,477 yards and 21 touchdowns, and was Arizona's top pass-catcher in Jedd Fisch's first season in 2021. He went undrafted in April, but signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Comments / 0

Related
azdesertswarm.com

Report: Four Arizona softball players in the transfer portal

D1 Softball has reported that four Arizona softball players are in the transfer portal. Unconfirmed reports indicate that a fifth may also be on the move, but that player had not yet been listed by D1 as of June 9. The site’s transfer tracker list sophomore utility player Giulia Koutsoyanopulos,...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

3-star DL Dominic Lolesio becomes latest Arizona Wildcat commit for class of 2023

Arizona football’s recent recruiting run continued Wednesday night when the Wildcats received yet another verbal commitment. Dominic Lolesio, a three-star defensive lineman from Southern California powerhouse Long Beach Poly, committed to the UA via Twitter. Lolesio became the sixth player to commit to Arizona this week after a robust...
LONG BEACH, CA
azdesertswarm.com

What’s next for Arizona softball?

It had all the makings for a disappointing season from the perspective of Arizona’s history. Tying for last in the Pac-12. Struggling to put its pitching together for most of the season. Injuries that kept key players out of the lineup for weeks on end. Three weeks changed the narrative around Arizona softball in 2022 as the team pushed through the postseason to land at the Women’s College World Series.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball gets commitment from former Texas guard Courtney Ramey

Arizona’s backcourt has gotten a lot better the past two days. Former Texas guard Courtney Ramey has committed to play for the Wildcats, according to Joe Tipton of On3.com. He’s the second transfer guard the Wildcats have picked up in as many days following Thursday’s addition of former Campbell ballhandler Cedric Henderson Jr.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona LB Jabar Triplett enters NCAA transfer portal

If not for injuries, Jabar Triplett could have played a big role for Arizona this season (and likely sooner). Now we’ll never know how he could have fit into the Wildcats’ defense. Triplette announced Wednesday he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, ending his UA career without playing...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

3-star California DL Dominic Lolesio commits to Arizona

Wednesday won’t go down as the greatest day in Arizona football recruiting history, but it’s up there. The Wildcats picked up three commitments on Wednesday, all from the crop of players who made official visits over the weekend. The latest to pledge is 3-star California defensive lineman Dominic...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona lands commitment from 3-star Hawaii LB Kamuela Kaaihue

Arizona’s hard push to re-establish its Polynesian pipeline was evident in the 2022 recruiting class, as well as with some of the players it added in the offseason from the NCAA transfer portal. The 2023 recruiting class is following suit, with 3-star Hawaii linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue committing to the...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Arizona#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Arizona Wildcats#Ua#Sabino High School#Coach Kc84#Mountain View High School#The Atlanta Falcons
SignalsAZ

Four-Day Road Trip Through Southern Arizona

The Southwest shines in this 450-mile route through the saguaro-studded desert up into high mountains, where rare birds flit and spectacular sunsets give way to dark skies spangled by stars. Tucson anchors this tour, rich in history and redolent with the scents of great food and local wines. You might consider adding a day to the beginning of the trip to explore Saguaro National Park, whose two entrances are each only about 20 minutes from downtown Tucson. ​​​
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former VP Pence, Gov. Ducey to visit Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Vice President Mike Pence and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will be in Cochise County on Monday, June 13, for a private border briefing and tour with Sheriff Mark Dannels. Afterward, the governor is scheduled to deliver a border policy speech in Phoenix, which...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Richard Urban

A decade-long journey to change satellite TV in south Pinal slowly marches on

Mike Weasner.Courtesy of Mike Weasner. In 2009, soon after Mike Weasner and his wife Laurraine moved into the house they built on three acres of land in Oracle, they were surprised when a DirecTV installer told them the satellite television provider carried local stations from Phoenix, not Tucson, depriving them of local news, advertising, and, more importantly, emergency information.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
AZFamily

Bisbee, ‘Queen of the copper camps’

BISBEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In southeast Arizona, near the border with Mexico, the city of Bisbee is situated on the side of a steep hill. The tough little city has transformed over the years, from a rough and tumble mining camp to the quirky tourist destination it is today.
BISBEE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Frank Atwood execution news conference

Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood was executed by lethal injection Wednesday, June 8. Casa Grande mother defends her son who is accused of making terrorist threats. A Casa Grande mother says her son has autism and didn't mean it when he said in a video game chat he'd carry out a mass shooting.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood put to death

FLORENCE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood was executed by lethal injection Wednesday, June 8. Atwood, 66, was declared dead at 10:16 a.m. The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Atwood’s execution after rejecting a final appeal by his lawyers earlier in the morning. Two other appeals were rejected Tuesday night.
TUCSON, AZ
WDBO

Arizona police find Gila monster during DUI traffic stop

MESA, Ariz. — A traffic stop took a wild turn in Mesa, Arizona when police said they saw a venomous animal in the car. Mesa police said in a news release that they were called to a convenience store parking lot where Brandon Denney had been seen sleeping behind the wheel of a running car. Arriving officers saw Denney asleep with an orange pill bottle in his hand.
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy