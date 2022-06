MEMPHIS, Tenn. — My tags expire in October and I'm getting very concerned this license plate fiasco won't be resolved before then. I've always liked Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. I don't understand why she had begged for weeks to get more money for postage, and when commissioners give her $540,000 in emergency funds, now she says no thanks.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO