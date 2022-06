ALAMOSA – The first day of the Alamosa 18u tournament was played Friday at Ortega Middle School with Alamosa and Monte Vista both seeing action. Monte Vista jumped out to the early lead by scoring 10 runs in the top of the first inning. Kaden Mellott, Kobe Jiron and Jeremiah Baumgardner all received walks, and Mellott came home on a wild pitch, Jiron scored on an error and Baumgardner also scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO