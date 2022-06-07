Sacramento County district attorney candidates empathize with voters

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An unlawful camping ordinance will be considered by the Elk Grove City Council on Wednesday.
The ordinance outlines guidance for people who live unhoused within city limits as a way to “improve public health and safety,” according to the ordinance document attached to the agenda.
When it comes to public property, the ordinance outlines guidance for camping areas and encampments, which are determined to be as four or more people camping within 50 feet of each other without permitted electrical, water, and bathroom facilities.
Those guidelines prohibit camping within 500 feet of the grounds of any daycare center, school,...
