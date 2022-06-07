ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County district attorney candidates empathize with voters

Fox40
 4 days ago

fox40.com

Fox40

Jim Cooper maintains lead over Jim Barnes in Sacramento County sheriff’s race

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Jim Cooper now leads Jim Barnes 90,602 votes to 71,921 in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s primary election race, according to new results released by the county on Friday afternoon. The new results show that Cooper has 55.75% of the vote count so far,...
Fox40

Sacramento County Registrar discusses 2022 primary election

(KTXL) — Voters in SacramenIn addition to a number of statewide races, Sacramento County voters had their chance to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county- and city-level races. Sonseeahray spoke to Courtney Bailey-Kanelos with the Sacramento County Registrar about...
Sacramento Observer

Cooper In Strong Position To Win Historic Sheriff Seat

Assemblymember Jim Cooper’s quest to become Sacramento County’s first African American sheriff is within reach, based on early returns from the June 7 primary election. Unofficially, Cooper leads Undersheriff Jim Barnes with 54.9 % of the unofficial vote tally (52,277). Barnes had 45.0% (43,376) of the votes. All...
CBS Sacramento

‘I Have No Regrets’: Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert Drops Out Of California Attorney General Race

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Attorney General race in the 2022 primary was particularly exciting for Sacramento residents, though, the outcome was not what some might have wanted as the current county District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced she’s bowing out of the race. Schubert stepped in front of a podium at her election party Tuesday night to announce to her supporters here that she will not be continuing on in the race. She focused her speech primarily on crime and law enforcement expressing her hope for California’s future that it is tough on crime. ‘The laws and the policies and the...
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Unified School District Debuts Cameras Made To Catch Speeders

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On June 8, education leaders gathered in Sacramento while the Sacramento Unified School District showed off new cameras designed to catch speeders. The district is hoping that the pilot program will cut down on the number of drivers illegally passing by stopped buses. But state lawmakers must act for the automated enforcement to become law. Executive Vice President of Bus Patrol America Steve Randazzo had this to say, “The hope is that the California state legislature will take this up in the future with the date that is provided to them about these alarming statistics.” The program recorded 387 stop-arm violations in Sacramento.    
FOX40

San Joaquin County 2022 Primary Results

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KTXL) — In addition to a number of statewide races, San Joaquin County residents voted to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county- and city-level races.  Voters in San Joaquin County helped decide the next auditor-controller, superintendent of schools and district attorney for […]
signalscv.com

Valladares joins Republican leaders to question Newsom administration spending

Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, joined other Republican leaders for a press conference Thursday morning in Sacramento with the aim to hold Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration accountable for spending taxpayer money on what they’re calling “failed and defective programs.”. The press conference was led by Assembly Republican...
FOX40

Amador County 2022 Primary Results

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In addition to a number of statewide races, Amador County residents had the chance to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county races.  Voters in Amador County also had the option to help decide the next sheriff. Amador County residents within […]
FOX40

Stanislaus County 2022 Primary Results

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On June 7, Stanislaus County residents had the chance to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county- and city-level races. Residents that live within Board of Supervisor Districts 3 and 4 were able to vote on their next Board of Supervisors […]
GV Wire

‘Nightmare Scenario’ for GOP in Valley State Senate Shocker

Despite a 3% party registration advantage, a Republican apparently will not advance to the November ballot in a state Senate district that includes the Valley. Voters in state Senate District 4 are poised to choose between two Democrats in the November general election if current results hold up. A Republican Party leader says this is the disadvantage of California’s top-two system.
FOX40

The water restrictions for homes and businesses in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter the hot summer months, California continues to feel the impacts of a multi-year drought.  In response to the drought, the California State Water Resources Control Board voted in May to impose regulations for all residents, businesses and water suppliers statewide.  The state’s emergency conservation regulations have restrictions for […]
FOX40

What is that cave in the Auburn State Recreation Area all about?

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — For those who have ventured along the Quarry Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area and found the remnants of a large mining operation, they might think why is there a mine here and what is that big cave about? To begin the cave is named Hawver Cave and it is […]
CBS Sacramento

Unlawful Camping Ordinance On Elk Grove City Council Agenda For Wednesday

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An unlawful camping ordinance will be considered by the Elk Grove City Council on Wednesday. The ordinance outlines guidance for people who live unhoused within city limits as a way to “improve public health and safety,” according to the ordinance document attached to the agenda. When it comes to public property, the ordinance outlines guidance for camping areas and encampments, which are determined to be as four or more people camping within 50 feet of each other without permitted electrical, water, and bathroom facilities. Those guidelines prohibit camping within 500 feet of the grounds of any daycare center, school,...
