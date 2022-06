Jason Roy and Chris Jordan reminded the England selectors of their white-ball talents as Surrey strengthened their position as Vitality Blast South Group leaders with a 20-run win over London rivals Middlesex.Roy crunched 81 in 45 balls at Lord’s, his innings forming the backbone of a formidable 208 for seven.The hosts initially chased boldly, led by skipper Steven Eskinazi’s 47 from 21 balls, but Jordan’s superb return of four for 31 along with Sunil Narine’s two for 28 saw Surrey claim a sixth win of the campaign.Roelof van der Merwe was the match-winner as Somerset recovered from a shock start...

