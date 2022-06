Once again, an old public school is being threatened by a wrecking ball, and the community surrounding it is upset that they weren’t consulted earlier about the owner’s months-old demolition plans. Parkland School is, not surprisingly, located in Parkland, an unincorporated part of Pierce County east of Tacoma along Highway 7, or what many think of as the road to Mount Rainier. It’s been listed for decades on the Pierce County Landmark Register.

PARKLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO