London-based electronic songstress Shygirl has released a new track “Come For Me.” Produced by Arca, the new song is from Shygirl’s forthcoming project, Nymph. The new track discusses the ever-present desire for love and affection. About these feelings, Shygril says, “If you look at me, I never get lonely / Catch me flying out the trade, I said can you follow me / Looking for a diamond in the rough / Who’s that gonna be / I’m looking at you, can you come with me?” Bringing these sentiments to life, the accompanying music video moves throughout a fog-covered forest before reaching Shygirl who is sitting near a stream. Between sitting on a rock and resting in a tree, Shygirl’s appearances in the video are extremely brief.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO