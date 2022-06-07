Madison releases Midtown summer traffic plan with focus on Mineral Point Road

Beginning Wednesday, motorists traveling in Lafayette County and Iowa County should expect hard closures along the Highway 23 corridor between Darlington and Mineral Point. Up to this point, the only hard closure has been at the bridge in Iowa County so, many motorists have been using portions of Highway 23, combined with back roads to get around. That all changes Wednesday as crews will start to replace culverts at nine different locations between Darlington and Mineral Point. Motorists should expect this to last for three weeks. Also, weather conditions can affect the schedule. Meanwhile, the contractor will have a gravel or dirt bypass at those locations for emergency vehicles. Everyone else should avoid the area during construction.
