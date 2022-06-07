ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison releases Midtown summer traffic plan with focus on Mineral Point Road

By Kyle Jones
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Madison police will increase traffic enforcement along portions of Mineral Point Road this summer. The move is part of Midtown’s 2022 Strategic Plan and the goal is to reduce crashes by 15%. Police will focus on the intersections at South Gammon...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

x1071.com

3-vehicle crash closes State Highway 73 near Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Wis. — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 73 north of Deerfield Thursday evening. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 73 and County Highway BB.
DEERFIELD, WI
x1071.com

Medical examiner ID’s bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the bicyclist killed in an early morning crash on Madison’s west side earlier this week. Taylor Dunn, 29, of Madison, died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the corner of Mineral Point and High Point roads, according to preliminary autopsy results. More testing is underway.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Family displaced following kitchen fire on Madison’s near west side

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at an apartment complex on Madison’s west side Thursday night displaced a family, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 7:40 p.m. at an apartment in the 5000 block of Sheboygan Avenue. When firefighters got to the scene, they saw smoke coming from a first-floor window and a vent on the roof, according to a news release.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Vigil to be held for bicyclist killed in Mineral Point crash

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Bikes, a local bike advocacy group, will hold a vigil Thursday honoring a bicyclist who was killed Tuesday. Madison police said a man in his early 30s died after he was struck by a vehicle on Mineral Point Road. A 42-year-old woman arrested in connection with the crash faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run causing death.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Road Construction In Front Of Southwest Health

A section of roadway by Southwest Health in Platteville will be shut down for a few days. In a release from hospital officials, Eastside Road is going to be closed from Evergreen Road to near the hospital’s entrance on Wednesday and Thursday (June 8 – 9). This is to allow crews to install a waterway across the street as part of an ongoing infrastructure construction project. While that section of road is closed, patients and visitors to Southwest Health will need to access the hospital using Enterprise Drive off of Highway 80-81. Motorists should follow the road-closed signs and plan to alter your drive for those days.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Madison Fire Department investigating Fisher Street house fire

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is investigating a house fire that occurred early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Fisher Street just before 1:40 a.m. for reports of a house on fire. Firefighters arriving on the scene reportedly could see heavy flames coming from a residential building.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#High Point#Rewritten
x1071.com

‘It was me, I did it’: Woman charged with killing bicyclist in Mineral Point Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — A Sun Prairie woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist early Tuesday morning on Madison’s west side. Authorities initially arrested 42-year-old Okima Jones shortly after the crash on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Jones is also being held in the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of hit-and-run causing death, according to jail records and a Madison Police Department incident report.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Two arrested after chase that spanned multiple counties

FAIRFIELD, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Thursday following a chase that spanned multiple counties. Deputies were investigating a string of alleged commercial burglaries that had taken place around the county when they identified two suspects, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Beloit, and a suspect vehicle. They tracked the suspects to the Village of Sharon in Walworth County.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Hard Closures During Highway 23 Construction

Beginning Wednesday, motorists traveling in Lafayette County and Iowa County should expect hard closures along the Highway 23 corridor between Darlington and Mineral Point. Up to this point, the only hard closure has been at the bridge in Iowa County so, many motorists have been using portions of Highway 23, combined with back roads to get around. That all changes Wednesday as crews will start to replace culverts at nine different locations between Darlington and Mineral Point. Motorists should expect this to last for three weeks. Also, weather conditions can affect the schedule. Meanwhile, the contractor will have a gravel or dirt bypass at those locations for emergency vehicles. Everyone else should avoid the area during construction.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
x1071.com

Verona police establish safe exchange zone at City Hall

VERONA, Wis. — Verona residents now have a safe space for exchanges. Police officials said they had noticed an increase in child custody and online purchase exchanges in the parking lot outside City Hall. In response, a portion of the lot that is well-monitored by cameras was designated as a Safe Exchange Zone. The zone is highly visible from the police department building.
VERONA, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Police Looking For Camera Footage of Suspect

Dubuque Police are continuing a murder investigation in which 30 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Illinois shot and killed 20 year old Taiwon Jackson of Dubuque following a confrontation outside a residence on Central Avenue. Residents and businesses in the area are asked to check your surveillance camera footage from Saturday, June 4th at 6:58 p.m. through Sunday, June 5th at 7:36 a.m. Evans is believed to have traveled through the area on foot after the murder and may have discarded evidence, possibly a firearm. If you have footage of Evans or any other suspicious activity, contact Dubuque Police at (563) 589-4430 or (563) 589-4467.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

One COVID-19 Death and Community Level Ratings in Area

One COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County from June 2 to Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for eight counties in the local area — Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin received a low rating. Last week, Jones County in Iowa was at a high rating, Iowa County in Wisconsin was at a medium rating.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

Top apprentices face off in contest in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Steamfitters Local 601 hosted an apprentice contest Thursday to find the best steamfitters in the Midwest. The top Wisconsin apprentices showed off their skills against apprentices from 10 other states in the steamfitting, HVAC, welding, plumbing and sprinkler fitting categories. District winners will compete in...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Brookfield man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Officials in Brookfield have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 91-year-old man after he was found safe. Before law enforcement found him, the man had last been seen around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Brook Park Drive. The man’s wife reported waking up to find him and their vehicle missing.
BROOKFIELD, WI
x1071.com

Car Sideswipes Milk Truck

A two vehicle crash just south of Lancaster remains under investigation. Grant County authorities say 29-year-old Savannah Winters of Belmont was driving north on Highway 35-61 last Tuesday afternoon around 2p. A Mack tank truck in front of her was stopped, waiting to turn left into a business. At that same time, a Freightliner milk tank truck – driven by 69-year-old Thamas Kramer of Cuba City – was going west on Highway 81 and about to merge onto Highway 35-61. Winters said she saw the Mack tank truck stopped and said she had to merge to the right to avoid hitting the truck. Winters also said that she did not see the milk truck driven by Kramer on her right as he was approaching the same location. Winters car struck the driver’s side on Kramer’s truck with the rear passenger side of her car. Officials say the crash caused functional damage to Winters’ vehicle and minor damage to Kramer’s truck. No injuries were reported in the crash.
LANCASTER, WI
x1071.com

Platteville Man Arrested For 2nd OWI

A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges, including driving while intoxicated. 22 year old Ruben Trujillo-Vega was arrested Saturday for OWI-second offense, operating after revocation, and misdemeanor bail jumping following a traffic stop on Highway 81 in Darlington. Trujillo-Vega was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody on a probation hold.
PLATTEVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

