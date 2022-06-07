Wisconsin Cheese idea: Colorful floral cheese board

MADISON, Wis. — The Steamfitters Local 601 hosted an apprentice contest Thursday to find the best steamfitters in the Midwest. The top Wisconsin apprentices showed off their skills against apprentices from 10 other states in the steamfitting, HVAC, welding, plumbing and sprinkler fitting categories. District winners will compete in...
Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Wednesday, Jones Dairy Farm donated more than 35,000 pounds of food to a foodbank in Southern Wisconsin. The seventh generation, family-owned business located in Fort Atkinson sent a semi-trailer truck filled with 19 pallets of food to Second Harvest Foodbank. The donated items included brown rice, frozen carrots, garbanzo beans, quinoa, sunflower seeds, and black beans.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
My family has a lake house on a man-made lake in Wisconsin, and even though I absolutely LOVE being up there, swimming in the lake water is not my favorite. Why? Because it gets super weedy and mucky at certain points of the summer. Does this fact make me a diva? Perhaps, but I still prefer to swim in water where my feet don't get tangled up in seaweed.
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin dog is heading to New York to compete in the Westminster Dog Show. "Panda," a 2-year-old St. Bernard, was bred in Monroe County to a family who owns eight St. Bernards. Only the top five dogs, per breed, are invited to compete...
(WFRV) – Ever wonder what that loud noise was coming from only for it to be a passing vehicle making enough sound to rattle windows. Is that legal in Wisconsin?. As the weather warms up and the snow melts, more ‘higher-end’ vehicles can be seen on Wisconsin roadways with some being louder than others. But what are Wisconsin’s laws about exhaust/mufflers?
WAUSAU – Wisconsin is home to a curious bunch of wild animals, from foxes to coyotes, bears, raccoons and more. While wildlife can bring a sense of wonder and thrill to our lives, they can become a problem when they’re a little too up-close and personal. From property damage to more serious danger, wild animals can quickly become a nuisance. There are ways to solve the problem, however, and learn to coexist with our animal neighbors.
Pittman’s painting is featured on 2022-2023 Trout Stamp. Bill Pittman’s artwork appears on the cover of The Guide to Wisconsin Trout Fishing Regulations, 2022-2023, which contains the regulations for Wisconsin trout seasons, including the inland waters catch and release and the extended Lake Superior tributaries seasons, and the official Trout Stamp for 2022-2023.
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Background checks are not required in Wisconsin if a gun sale is done privately, without the involvement of a federally licensed firearm dealer. This means that many guns can go undetected statewide because they’re sold from neighbor to neighbor or in other ways. “If it’s a private person, for example one neighbor selling a gun to...
Host tells what to expect during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Visitors to Wisconsin’s Farm Technology Days can expect a few changes this year. Dennis and Susie Roehl operate the host farm, and Dennis tells Brownfield this year’s event is bringing back forage field demonstrations. He says, “Our demonstrations are going to be cutting in the morning, and merging and chopping will all be before noon, and then in the afternoon it will be raking, baling, and wrapping the bales.”
Brewery Tours is finally returning to one of Wisconsin's most popular beer companies this summer. I had an interesting childhood, to say the least. My parents weren't afraid to bring me along when I was young including places you wouldn't usually see kids. My dad loved beer. If we were visiting somewhere that had a company that offered brewery tours we were definitely making a stop.
Believe it or not, Wisconsin has a long history of UFO sightings and odd occurrences according to data from the National UFO Reporting Center. Wisconsin is ranked 21st in the country for most documented sightings of approximately 1,666. In 1954 an unknown object, witnessed in rural Barron WI, inspired Coral Lorenzen to develop UFO research. As a result, several UFO incidents were documented over the years:
MADISON, Wis. — The walleye isn’t easy to please. The fish species — one of Wisconsin’s most prized catches, and a cultural staple for the state — needs a pretty particular environment to survive, explained Holly Embke, a research fish biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Tuesday, June 7 the headliners for the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater, the largest free entertainment venue at the Wisconsin State Fair. The Bank Five Nine Amphitheater brings local, regional, and national headliners throughout the Wisconsin State Fair, Aug. 4-14. Launching the...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Langlade County Fairgrounds will host the Amsoil MWEDT National Series. Pro dirt-track riders from all across the country will come to battle it out at the iconic Langlade County Speedway June 10-12. Grandstand seating will also be available for spectators for only $10 with 6 & under free. The fairgrounds are located 1633 Neva Road in Antigo.
