Traffic accident near Belpre

A 71-year-old Warsaw man was killed following a farming accident. The accident took place around 9:13PM on Thursday in the 23000 block of Township Road 376 in Perry Township. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Strickler was operating a tractor and brush hog on a farm field when the corner of the brush hog caught a tree along the wood line. The tree was pulled from the ground and as it fell struck Strickler, pinning him on the tractor.

WARSAW, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO