Traffic accident near Belpre

UPDATE (6:58 p.m. June 11): Dispatch has confirmed the motorcyclist is injured and being transported by EMS. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A motorcyclist fell off a bridge in South Charleston after crashing on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatch says that a motorcycle accident happened at 6:40 p.m. on the Kenneth R. Hess Bridge above the […]
COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man brush-hogging a farm field was killed on Thursday evening after a tree fell on him. Charles Stricker, 71, of Warsaw, was driving a tractor with a brush hog when it caught on a tree along the wood line, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. The brush hog pulled […]
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County deputies need help locating a missing teen. Deputies say that Carl Wes Baker, 17, was reported missing around 5 p.m. on Friday. They say he is approximately 5’10, and 227 pounds. He was last reported as wearing a sleeveless WVU shirt, jeans, and camo boots. If you have […]
UPDATE: Crash cleared. I-70 westbound traffic is starting to move, expect some delays through St. Clairsville near mile marker 218. A crash on I-70 Westbound has traffic stopped in Belmont County. Ohio State Highway Patrol says multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash is located near the Ohio Valley Mall in St. Clairsville. […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is one COVID-19 related death away from reaching 7,000 in total during the pandemic. The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed one COVID-19 death in Friday’s report, to bring the total to 6,999. DHHR has confirmed the death of a 67-year old female from McDowell Coun.
GLENVILLE — Students from Wood County are on the Glenville State University President’s and Provost’s Honor Rolls for the Spring 2022 semester. Nathan D. Currey of Parkersburg and Cameron F. Knopp of Williamstown have been named to the President’s Honor Roll. To be named to the President’s Honor Roll, students must have a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
MASON, W.Va. — A warrant has been issued for a Pomeroy, Ohio, man following a high speed chase Thursday afternoon, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney. McKinney said the warrant was issued for Damon Richard Fisher for allegedly obstructing an officer and fleeing. He added other charges are pending.
TORNADO, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., members of the Hamlin Detachment along with multiple other law enforcement units responded to a Lincoln County 911 call of a reported murder at 4926 Coal River Road, Tornado, West Virginia. Responding units found the victim, 69-year-old Gary Linville of Tornado, WV, […]
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is on the run after leading police on a high-speed pursuit, according to the Mason Police Department. Officers with the department attempted to make a traffic stop for a driver on a yellow motorized bike. Police say the driver, who is believed to...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle accident on Rt. 50 in Salem has caused a major traffic delay. The accident was called in just before 4:30 Thursday afternoon, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a “T-bone” incident. One vehicle was coming off...
NORTH HILLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities received a call at about 12:30 Wednesday afternoon about a mishap with the chlorinator for the pool. According to a Wood County Dispatcher, the mishap caused an explosion by the pool. St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons....
by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent. Confusion over a report of a woman thrown from a vehicle caused a bit of frenzy in Southern Ohio on Thursday Night. At 8:41 pm, an obviously distressed caller contacted 9-1-1 to report a woman had been thrown for a car in the 1600 block of Mabert Rd and was not unconscious in the street.
A 71-year-old Warsaw man was killed following a farming accident. The accident took place around 9:13PM on Thursday in the 23000 block of Township Road 376 in Perry Township. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Strickler was operating a tractor and brush hog on a farm field when the corner of the brush hog caught a tree along the wood line. The tree was pulled from the ground and as it fell struck Strickler, pinning him on the tractor.
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled June 8 in Wood County Magistrate Court:. * Joshua Dwaye Boothe, 24, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to speeding and fined $190.25. * James Cohlby Little, Williamstown, pleaded no contest to having no inspection sticker and fined $175.25. * Mark Allen Griffen, 59, Reynoldsburg,...
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Bridges and overpasses are natural places for the homeless to seek shelter from the weather. But what happens when their actions cause potential damage to the infrastructure?. It’s a question that arose after a fire at a homeless encampment under the Market Street Bridge in...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbia Gas has applied to increase its prices for customers using natural gas, but a consumer advocacy office is fighting the change. The natural gas provider is in the thick of a case with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio over whether it can charge customers more. In its most recent […]
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you drive at all, chances are you’re feeling the pain at the pump. Multiple gas stations around the Mid-Ohio Valley are up to $4.99 a gallon. People in our area and across the US are feeling that sticker shock. Filling up your tank has reached record-breaking levels.
Tornado warnings were sent out during strong storms in our area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service will be surveying some damage reports to determine whether it was caused by twisters or straight line winds. The National Weather Service can confirm a tornado occurred in Miami County, Ohio, near West...
An Ohio man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a search warrant was conducted in Shadyside. The Shadyside Police Department along with Bellaire and Bridgeport officers executed a search warrant at the Shadyside Manor on June 10 at 11:38 p.m. Upon making entry to the apartment, officers detained one male subject before conducting […]
Carl and Janet Chichester will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 15, 2022. They were married June 15, 1962, at Summit Valley Methodist Church in Parkersburg, W.Va. Carl retired from Matheny Motors and Janet was a homemaker. The couple has three daughters Carla and Steve Browning of Reedsville, Cathy...
