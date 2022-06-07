ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belpre, OH

Traffic accident near Belpre

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities were at the scene of an accident...

www.newsandsentinel.com

WOWK 13 News

Crash sends motorcyclist over bridge in S. Charleston

UPDATE (6:58 p.m. June 11): Dispatch has confirmed the motorcyclist is injured and being transported by EMS. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A motorcyclist fell off a bridge in South Charleston after crashing on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatch says that a motorcycle accident happened at 6:40 p.m. on the Kenneth R. Hess Bridge above the […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Falling tree kills tractor driver in Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man brush-hogging a farm field was killed on Thursday evening after a tree fell on him. Charles Stricker, 71, of Warsaw, was driving a tractor with a brush hog when it caught on a tree along the wood line, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. The brush hog pulled […]
COSHOCTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Missing teenager reported out of Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County deputies need help locating a missing teen. Deputies say that Carl Wes Baker, 17, was reported missing around 5 p.m. on Friday. They say he is approximately 5’10, and 227 pounds. He was last reported as wearing a sleeveless WVU shirt, jeans, and camo boots. If you have […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

West Virginia nears 7,000 COVID-19 deaths in latest DHHR report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is one COVID-19 related death away from reaching 7,000 in total during the pandemic. The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed one COVID-19 death in Friday’s report, to bring the total to 6,999. DHHR has confirmed the death of a 67-year old female from McDowell Coun.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Campus News

GLENVILLE — Students from Wood County are on the Glenville State University President’s and Provost’s Honor Rolls for the Spring 2022 semester. Nathan D. Currey of Parkersburg and Cameron F. Knopp of Williamstown have been named to the President’s Honor Roll. To be named to the President’s Honor Roll, students must have a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
The Daily Sentinel

Warrant issued for Pomeroy man

MASON, W.Va. — A warrant has been issued for a Pomeroy, Ohio, man following a high speed chase Thursday afternoon, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney. McKinney said the warrant was issued for Damon Richard Fisher for allegedly obstructing an officer and fleeing. He added other charges are pending.
POMEROY, OH
WSAZ

Police search for suspect after high-speed pursuit

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is on the run after leading police on a high-speed pursuit, according to the Mason Police Department. Officers with the department attempted to make a traffic stop for a driver on a yellow motorized bike. Police say the driver, who is believed to...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Multi-vehicle accident on Rt. 50 causes traffic delay

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle accident on Rt. 50 in Salem has caused a major traffic delay. The accident was called in just before 4:30 Thursday afternoon, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a “T-bone” incident. One vehicle was coming off...
SALEM, WV
WTAP

Chlorinator mishap at the North Hills pool leads to explosion

NORTH HILLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities received a call at about 12:30 Wednesday afternoon about a mishap with the chlorinator for the pool. According to a Wood County Dispatcher, the mishap caused an explosion by the pool. St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons....
NORTH HILLS, WV
NewsBreak
Traffic
WHIZ

Warsaw Man Killed in Farming Accident

A 71-year-old Warsaw man was killed following a farming accident. The accident took place around 9:13PM on Thursday in the 23000 block of Township Road 376 in Perry Township. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Strickler was operating a tractor and brush hog on a farm field when the corner of the brush hog caught a tree along the wood line. The tree was pulled from the ground and as it fell struck Strickler, pinning him on the tractor.
WARSAW, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled June 8 in Wood County Magistrate Court:. * Joshua Dwaye Boothe, 24, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to speeding and fined $190.25. * James Cohlby Little, Williamstown, pleaded no contest to having no inspection sticker and fined $175.25. * Mark Allen Griffen, 59, Reynoldsburg,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Columbia Gas rate proposal could triple your bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbia Gas has applied to increase its prices for customers using natural gas, but a consumer advocacy office is fighting the change. The natural gas provider is in the thick of a case with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio over whether it can charge customers more. In its most recent […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Gas prices make locals think twice

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you drive at all, chances are you’re feeling the pain at the pump. Multiple gas stations around the Mid-Ohio Valley are up to $4.99 a gallon. People in our area and across the US are feeling that sticker shock. Filling up your tank has reached record-breaking levels.
PARKERSBURG, WV
iheart.com

Wednesday Tornado Damage Suspected in Brown and Hocking Counties

Tornado warnings were sent out during strong storms in our area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service will be surveying some damage reports to determine whether it was caused by twisters or straight line winds. The National Weather Service can confirm a tornado occurred in Miami County, Ohio, near West...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Search warrant leads to Ohio man arrested for trafficking drugs

An Ohio man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a search warrant was conducted in Shadyside. The Shadyside Police Department along with Bellaire and Bridgeport officers executed a search warrant at the Shadyside Manor on June 10 at 11:38 p.m. Upon making entry to the apartment, officers detained one male subject before conducting […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Chichester

Carl and Janet Chichester will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 15, 2022. They were married June 15, 1962, at Summit Valley Methodist Church in Parkersburg, W.Va. Carl retired from Matheny Motors and Janet was a homemaker. The couple has three daughters Carla and Steve Browning of Reedsville, Cathy...
PARKERSBURG, WV

