A convicted felon from Dubuque who had a gun when he was pulled over by police has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. 28 year old Cameron Hatcher was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. Reports say that a Dubuque police officer pulled over Hatcher on May 2, 2021, because he knew Hatcher was barred from driving. A police K-9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, and police searching the vehicle found marijuana and a loaded handgun.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO