Baraboo, WI

Otters found, owls still missing from Ochsner Park Zoo after break-in, police say

By Kyle Jones
x1071.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARABOO, Wis. — Multiple animals were missing from the Ochsner Park Zoo Tuesday after a break-in, Baraboo police said. Unidentified suspects allegedly broke into the zoo...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

x1071.com

Waupaca Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man known to travel to Madison

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Royalton man last seen Friday morning. Officials said Brandon Colligan, 26, was meeting with a friend at a Stevens Point coffee shop at around 9:45 a.m. He left the shop to retrieve an item that he had forgotten and never returned. Colligan’s friend said he was acting strange.
STEVENS POINT, WI
x1071.com

Vigil remembers former Juneau Co. judge fatally shot at home

MAUSTON, Wis. — Community members shaken by the deadly shooting of a former Juneau County judge gathered outside the county’s courthouse Saturday night to pay tribute to the man they said worked tirelessly to make his community a better place. John Roemer, 68, was fatally shot inside his...
x1071.com

Two arrested after chase that spanned multiple counties

FAIRFIELD, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Thursday following a chase that spanned multiple counties. Deputies were investigating a string of alleged commercial burglaries that had taken place around the county when they identified two suspects, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Beloit, and a suspect vehicle. They tracked the suspects to the Village of Sharon in Walworth County.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Police searching for man suspected of pulling a gun on juvenile

MADISON, Wis. — Police said a man attempted to bribe a juvenile walking alone into a car by offering drugs and alcohol before pulling a gun when they refused Thursday night. The incident happened on Cypress Way just before 10 p.m. According to a release, the victim was walking...
x1071.com

Medical examiner ID’s bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the bicyclist killed in an early morning crash on Madison’s west side earlier this week. Taylor Dunn, 29, of Madison, died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the corner of Mineral Point and High Point roads, according to preliminary autopsy results. More testing is underway.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Man Arrested After Possessing Gun At Business in Avoca

Iowa County authorities responded to a report of a man with a gun at an Avoca business around 8:30p Thursday night. A report shows Avoca Police, Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies and Muscoda Police responded to the scene as the person fled and had barricaded himself inside of a nearby residence. After a brief period, officers were able to contact the man and safely take him into custody. Authorities identified him as 30 year old Roderick Conley of Sun Prairie. Conley was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Going Armed with a Firearm While Intoxicated, and Disorderly Conduct.
AVOCA, WI
x1071.com

Grant County Crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Cuba City on Thursday morning. Emergency response crews were called about 9am to Highway 80 and St Rose Road. Reports show that Cuba City EMS transported two people to Southwest Health, and Southwest Health EMS transported a third person to the same hospital. The names of those involved and their conditions were not released. Details of the crash are pending a report by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Police Use GPS Tracking Device To Catch Thief

Police said they placed a GPS tracking device on a stolen vehicle in Dubuque to catch a thief. 23 year old Dalton Carlson was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree theft and interference with a corrections official. A report says that a truck was reported stolen on June 1st from Complete Auto. The truck had been left unlocked with the keys inside it. Dubuque police located the truck Tuesday parked on Erie Court after receiving a complaint that it had been parked there for a week. The GPS tracking device indicated that the truck left Erie Court at about noon Wednesday, traveled from Erie Court to John F. Kennedy Road and then returned. Responding police found it parked on Erie Court with Carlson walking away. He was soon arrested and claimed someone else gave him the truck.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
x1071.com

Boscobel Drunk Driver Arrested

A Boscobel man faces multiple charges after fleeing authorities while driving drunk. Crawford County authorities say 50-year-old Brian Yahn has been charged with his 7th offense of operating with a prohibited BAC, obstructing an officer, attempting to elude police, and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. A report shows Yahn was driving north on Highway 61 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour while fleeing a deputy. He also nearly crashed head-on into another vehicle. If convicted on all counts, Yahn could be fined up to $70-thousand dollars and sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.
BOSCOBEL, WI
x1071.com

Family displaced following kitchen fire on Madison’s near west side

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at an apartment complex on Madison’s west side Thursday night displaced a family, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 7:40 p.m. at an apartment in the 5000 block of Sheboygan Avenue. When firefighters got to the scene, they saw smoke coming from a first-floor window and a vent on the roof, according to a news release.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

State Patrol Arrest

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man early Thursday after he drove the wrong way under the influence in a stolen vehicle. Officials said the 62-year-old Madison man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 just after 1am. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies stopped him as troopers arrived on the scene. An investigation found the vehicle that the man was driving was reported stolen from Fitchburg on Wednesday. Troopers also determined that he was driving while under the influence. He faces charges of operating while intoxicated-6th offense, operating after revocation and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway. Fitchburg law enforcement will issue additional charges for vehicle theft.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

High Speed Chase Ends With Drug Arrest

A rural Dubuque man faces several charges after he led authorities on a high-speed chase with drugs in his vehicle. Law enforcement says 26-year-old Austine Thomas was arrested Wednesday night. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Thomas along Central Avenue due to warrants out for his arrest. He reportedly sped away at 70-plus miles per hour and a pursuit ensued. A passenger in the vehicle told police she asked Thomas to let her out but he refused. Thomas was apprehended and charged with felony eluding, false imprisonment, possession of meth with intent to deliver, plus several other charges.
x1071.com

Dodgeville Daycare Investigation Update

The Iowa County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing an investigation into a Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file any charges. Dodgeville Police and the DA’s office confirmed the department had turned over results of its investigation into St. Joseph Daycare. Police began investigating the daycare after a former employee reported children had been abused and neglected. The daycare’s director was put on administrative leave amid the investigation. The daycare will close at the end of the day (Fri) after multiple staff members left amid the uncertainty of the past few weeks.
DODGEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Highway 16 to close near Fall River next week for bridge replacement

FALL RIVER, Wis. — State Highway 16 will be closed near Fall River starting Wednesday so construction crews can begin replacing the bridge over the Crawfish River, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Traffic will be detoured using County Highway A and State Highway 60 while the bridge...
x1071.com

Road Construction on West John Deere & South John Deere Roads

Road construction will prompt closures along two roadways just outside of Dubuque. Projects begin Monday on West John Deere and South John Deere Roads. According to the Dubuque County Road Department, the projects include temporary paving work on South John Deere Road. Once the pavement work is completed, grading operations will commence on South John Deere Road at the intersection with Peru Road north to the West John Deere Road intersection. The area will be completely closed for about three months while two roundabouts are installed. The work zone also includes West John Deere Road from Iowa Highway 3 to Herber Road. Additional grading and road realignments and paving work will follow at a later date.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Convicted Felon Sentenced To Prison For Having Handgun

A convicted felon from Dubuque who had a gun when he was pulled over by police has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. 28 year old Cameron Hatcher was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. Reports say that a Dubuque police officer pulled over Hatcher on May 2, 2021, because he knew Hatcher was barred from driving. A police K-9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, and police searching the vehicle found marijuana and a loaded handgun.

