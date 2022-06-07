ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison Fire: Contractor hits gas line, causing ‘significant’ natural gas leak at waste drop-off site

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — A contractor hit a gas line at a waste drop-off site on Madison’s far west side Tuesday afternoon, causing a “significant natural gas leak,”...

Highway 16 to close near Fall River next week for bridge replacement

FALL RIVER, Wis. — State Highway 16 will be closed near Fall River starting Wednesday so construction crews can begin replacing the bridge over the Crawfish River, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Traffic will be detoured using County Highway A and State Highway 60 while the bridge...
FALL RIVER, WI
Family displaced following kitchen fire on Madison’s near west side

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at an apartment complex on Madison’s west side Thursday night displaced a family, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 7:40 p.m. at an apartment in the 5000 block of Sheboygan Avenue. When firefighters got to the scene, they saw smoke coming from a first-floor window and a vent on the roof, according to a news release.
MADISON, WI
Semitruck fire on I-43 in Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A vehicle fire prompted a closure of Interstate 43 northbound starting at State Highway 32 in Ozaukee County on Thursday afternoon, June 9. Viewer video showed a semitruck completely engulfed in flames. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident itself took place on I-43...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Grant County Crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Cuba City on Thursday morning. Emergency response crews were called about 9am to Highway 80 and St Rose Road. Reports show that Cuba City EMS transported two people to Southwest Health, and Southwest Health EMS transported a third person to the same hospital. The names of those involved and their conditions were not released. Details of the crash are pending a report by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit

If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
BELOIT, WI
Madison police given $50K grant to focus on pedestrian and bicyclist safety

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will increase enforcement around town in an effort to make roads safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. The department received a $50,000 traffic enforcement grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, officials announced Wednesday. The money will allow officers to monitor roads more frequently, specifically in high-traffic areas such as East Washington Street and Regent Street.
MADISON, WI
Police Use GPS Tracking Device To Catch Thief

Police said they placed a GPS tracking device on a stolen vehicle in Dubuque to catch a thief. 23 year old Dalton Carlson was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree theft and interference with a corrections official. A report says that a truck was reported stolen on June 1st from Complete Auto. The truck had been left unlocked with the keys inside it. Dubuque police located the truck Tuesday parked on Erie Court after receiving a complaint that it had been parked there for a week. The GPS tracking device indicated that the truck left Erie Court at about noon Wednesday, traveled from Erie Court to John F. Kennedy Road and then returned. Responding police found it parked on Erie Court with Carlson walking away. He was soon arrested and claimed someone else gave him the truck.
DUBUQUE, IA
2 arrested in Wisconsin after officers find large amounts of marijuana, firearms in car

MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,275 grams of raw marijuana. According to a Facebook post, on June 3 a deputy stopped a vehicle in the City of Montello for a registration violation. After making contact with the four occupants in the vehicle, the deputy detected an odor resembling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
MONTELLO, WI
Sheriff’s office: Truck driver finds body along road near Oregon Wednesday evening

OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck driver found a body on the side of the road near Oregon Wednesday evening. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the driver reported finding a body in a ditch on the side of the road in the area of County Highways MM and A shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
OREGON, WI
Vigil to be held for bicyclist killed in Mineral Point crash

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Bikes, a local bike advocacy group, will hold a vigil Thursday honoring a bicyclist who was killed Tuesday. Madison police said a man in his early 30s died after he was struck by a vehicle on Mineral Point Road. A 42-year-old woman arrested in connection with the crash faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run causing death.
MADISON, WI
Accidents
Public Safety
State Patrol Arrest

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man early Thursday after he drove the wrong way under the influence in a stolen vehicle. Officials said the 62-year-old Madison man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 just after 1am. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies stopped him as troopers arrived on the scene. An investigation found the vehicle that the man was driving was reported stolen from Fitchburg on Wednesday. Troopers also determined that he was driving while under the influence. He faces charges of operating while intoxicated-6th offense, operating after revocation and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway. Fitchburg law enforcement will issue additional charges for vehicle theft.
MADISON, WI
Man dies after crash in Fond du Lac County

SPRINGVALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Pine River reportedly died after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on June 8 around 8 a.m. a call came in for a report of a two-vehicle accident on CTH M north of Davis Road. The incident happened in the Township of Springvale.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Wandering bear strolls across Washington County property

HARTFORD, Wis. — Exclusive video obtained by WISN 12 News shows what is likely the same bear spotted in Oconomowoc Thursday night — in rural Hartford the following morning. That means the bear traveled roughly 13 miles in a span of just 12 hours. "I open it up...
HARTFORD, WI
‘It was me, I did it’: Woman charged with killing bicyclist in Mineral Point Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — A Sun Prairie woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist early Tuesday morning on Madison’s west side. Authorities initially arrested 42-year-old Okima Jones shortly after the crash on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Jones is also being held in the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of hit-and-run causing death, according to jail records and a Madison Police Department incident report.
MADISON, WI
Man Arrested After Possessing Gun At Business in Avoca

Iowa County authorities responded to a report of a man with a gun at an Avoca business around 8:30p Thursday night. A report shows Avoca Police, Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies and Muscoda Police responded to the scene as the person fled and had barricaded himself inside of a nearby residence. After a brief period, officers were able to contact the man and safely take him into custody. Authorities identified him as 30 year old Roderick Conley of Sun Prairie. Conley was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Going Armed with a Firearm While Intoxicated, and Disorderly Conduct.
AVOCA, WI
Rock & Green counties hit high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two southern Wisconsin counties jumped into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most severe category for COVID-19 community levels. Green and Rock counties were both shaded the orange that indicated they reached high COVID-19 levels, when the Department of Health Services updated its map on Friday.
ROCK COUNTY, WI

