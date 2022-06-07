Madison Fire: Contractor hits gas line, causing ‘significant’ natural gas leak at waste drop-off site

Iowa County authorities responded to a report of a man with a gun at an Avoca business around 8:30p Thursday night. A report shows Avoca Police, Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies and Muscoda Police responded to the scene as the person fled and had barricaded himself inside of a nearby residence. After a brief period, officers were able to contact the man and safely take him into custody. Authorities identified him as 30 year old Roderick Conley of Sun Prairie. Conley was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Going Armed with a Firearm While Intoxicated, and Disorderly Conduct.
