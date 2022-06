The Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo begins today at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. Cowboys and cowgirls from around the state will compete for a chance to represent the state of Nebraska at the National High School Finals Rodeo at Gillette, WY in July. It has been a great season for area cowboys and cowgirls. The top three in the boys all around standings entering the state finals are all from the KCNI/KBBN coverage area. Cooper Bass of Brewster currently leads the boys all around standings with Sid Miller of Merna sitting second and Coy Johnston of Stapleton is third. Reagan McIntyre of Grand Island leads the girls all around standings with Whitney Jennings of Seneca sitting third in the standings.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO